Haydon Paddon eyes world rallying first at Waimate 50

Hayden Paddon's Hyundai Kona EV, the world’s first purpose-built electric rally car which has been designed and built by the former South Cantabrian’s team in Cromwell.

Rally star Hayden Paddon will achieve a world first when he lines up in the Waimate 50 Festival of Motorsport over Labour Weekend.

Paddon will drive an electric rally car, the first time this has happened anywhere in a competition on gravel according to his team.

The car, a Hyundai Kona EV, was built by Paddon’s team at Cromwell, in a project which took nearly two years.

Having been born and raised in South Canterbury where Paddon Rallysport was formed, Paddon said he felt it was fitting to debut his latest innovation in the region where it began for him.

“The idea came about as a way to push the sport forward in innovation, while also utilising the talents of New Zealand engineers and technicians,” Paddon said.

“Our small team of seven people, working alongside our partnership with Hyundai New Zealand and our battery supplier Stard Industries in Austria, have managed to pull off a world’s first from Cromwell. Something I will forever be proud of.”

Work had ramped in the past two months Paddon said with four separate test sessions.

“The development process is taking longer than we first expected; the car set-up is reacting completely different to any combustion car we have dealt with before.

“This is good as it allows us to engineer new solutions to extract the most from an electric car.”

Paddon said the “electric platform” was fast.

“The instant power and low centre of gravity have proven to be incredible throughout our development testing. We look forward to showcasing it in Waimate.”

supplied Hayden Paddon says the instant power and low centre of gravity of the Hyundai Kona EV has been “incredible.”

Engineer and project leader Matt Barham said in designing and building the car they were working with totally new technology.

“We had to understand how all of this was working. It’s only over the last few months we have made really good progress. Beforehand we were trying a lot to find the right path. And now the growth is exponential.”

Barham said they had done some testing at the Highlands Motorsport Park where they were based.

“But you can’t expect what works on tarmac to work on gravel. So we’ve been using private roads and have great support from Central Otago Council to get access to roads for testing.”

The only issue in Cromwell Barham said was accessing supplies.

“Even things that others may be able to access from a local engineering supple shop, we have to be organised and preorder from Auckland to be shipped down.”

Barham became involved in the project after taking a phone call from Paddon, who until then he had never met or talked to.

“He told me he was going to build an electric rally car and questioned whether I’d like to be involved as a project leader. And you can’t say no to that, so I jumped onto it straight away.”

The annual Waimate 50, which was not held in 2020 due to Covid-19, had been a street race, but organisers have taken a different route in 2021, again due to pandemic issues, opting for a shift to the hills behind the town.

Running over three days, the event comprises two hillclimb events: a tarmac hillclimb on Friday, and a gravel hillclimb over the following two days on a course winding up the road to Waimate’s landmark, the Whitehorse Monument.

Event organiser Rob Aikman said they were thrilled to have Paddon start in his electric rally car.

“It's pretty significant not only here in the history of our event, but for a competition with an EV, it's a world first.”

The event will be held under Covid-19 level 2 rules with 50 cars and drivers to line-up.