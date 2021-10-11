Andrew Holden's heroics for Celtic clinch one wicket win in a low scoring humdinger

Celtic’s Michael Lees faces an incoming delivery against Star/Celtic in the South Canterbury senior cricket game held at the Celtic grounds on Saturday.

Celtic, Technical and Pleasant Point began their campaign with a win in the first round of the South Canterbury senior men’s cricket competition on Saturday.

Celtic held on to their nerves as Andrew Holden (35 no) guided them to a dramatic one wicket win in a low scoring humdinger against Star/Celtic at Celtic’s sports ground on Saturday.

With overcast conditions, the game turned out to be a low-scoring affair as both teams struggled to bat in the middle as wickets fell like a pack of cards.

Opting to bat first, Star/Celtic managed to score a below par score of 112 runs in 39.5 overs, with opener Naveen Singh top scoring with a patient 99-ball knock of 38.

READ MORE:

* Red-hot South Canterbury beat East Coast to clinch Smiley Haua Memorial Trophy and sit atop Heartland table

* Marla Pratt becomes first girl in club's history to bag top junior honours

* South Canterbury Athletic Club's 150th celebrations postponed to 2022



It was curtains for the other batsmen as wickets kept falling in regular intervals as Hayden Kerr, Sam Porter and Jamari Vou picked two wickets each, as Star/Celtic were bundled out for 112.

In the run chase, Celtic lost their openers Michael Lees and Ben Davenport, who were caught behind by Daniel Campbell off Joshua Daniel’s bowling.

Star/Celtic bowlers looked rusty in the season opener as they gave away 28 extras in the game, which probably had the main say.

With Celtic cruising at 41 for 2 at 9 overs, an agile Hamish Kelynack capitalised on Celtic’s poor running between the wickets effecting two run-outs to reduce Celtic to 55 for 4.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Temuka’s Nick Horsley during his 37-ball, 24 knock against Pleasant Point at Pleasant Point Domain on Saturday.

Daniel (4-28) kept piling the pressure at the other end with crucial breakthroughs.

While the other batsmen crumbled, Holden held on to one end and kept ticking the runs.

With the fall of the ninth wicket, and five more runs required the game shaped towards a tense climax, as Holden held on to his nerves to hit the winning runs to secure Celtic the first points of the season.

In the other game, Technical cruised to victory with a 7 wicket win over Allenton at the Ashburton Domain Oval.

Opting to bat, Allenton started off in a horror fashion as they were four wickets down with just three runs on board.

Composed innings from opener Sanjay Undrey (55) and Satveer Singh (57) and an unbeaten quick fire cameo from Manpreet Hakkla (33​) revived Allenton’s innings as the were all out for 184 in 45.1 overs.

For Technical, Bevan Ravenscroft (3-36), Harry Jones (2-23) and Richard Print (2-26) dominated the bowling charts.

In the run chase, Satwant Singh provided an initial break through, but Technical batsmen went berserk as Jason Morrison (66) and Des Kruger (66no) made a meal of the chase.

Technical reached the target in 19.4 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Temuka’s Nick Horsley tries to slash one as he misses making contact with the ball against Pleasant Point.

At Pleasant Point Domain, visitors Temuka suffered a 6 wicket loss to Pleasant Point, as Liam Beck (60no) starred with both bat and ball.

After winning the toss, Temuka managed to score 141 in 35.1 overs with crucial contributions from Cameron Slee (40no), Jamie Trezise (24) and Nick Horsley (24).

Apart from off spinner Beck, Point’s Cameron Lundie (3-16) curtailed Temuka’s innings at 141.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Temuka’s Nick Horsley, left, and Glen Drake, 12, at the middle against Pleasant Point in the South Canterbury senior men’s cricket first round one contest on Saturday.

In the run chase, Point stared at 41-3 in the 11th over after Glen Drake picked up two wickets of consecutive balls.

Adam Beck (39) was joined in by his brother Liam, as the Beck brothers stitched a 90 run partnership to steady the ship.

While Adam was bowled out to Shaun Rooney, Liam carried his bath through as he finished the game with a six in the 34th over.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Action from Temuka v Pleasant Point Senior men’s cricket game. Pleasant Point won the game by six wickets with all round heroics from Liam Beck.

Brief Scores: Star/Celtic: 112 all out in 39.5 (Naveen Singh 38; Sam Porter 2-17, Jamari Vou 2-17) lost to Celtic: 113/9 in 27.5 (Andrew Holden 35no, Joshua Daniel 4-28); Allenton: 184 all out in 45.1 (Satveer Singh 57, Sanjay Undrey 55; Bevan Ravenscroft 3-36) lost to Technical: 188/3 in 19.4 (Jason Morrison 66, Des Kruger 66 no; Kulvinder Virk 1-35); and Temuka: 141 all out in 35.1(Cameron Slee 40 no; Liam Beck 4-51, Cameron Lundie 3-16) lost to Pleasant Point: 143/4 in 33.1 (Liam Beck 60no, Adam Beck 39; Glen Drake 2-26).