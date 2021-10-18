Triple trophy delight as South Canterbury pip North Otago in the Heartland clash

A jubilant South Canterbury rugby team and supporters celebrate after retaining the Phil Gard Memorial Cup, Hanan Shield and the Bill Direen Memorial Cup, after beating North Otago 33-27 in Oamaru.

South Canterbury’s unbeaten streak has continued with the successful defence of three trophies in beating reigning Meads Cup champions North Otago in round five of the Heartland rugby championship on Saturday.

The contest, at Oamaru’s Whitestone Contracting Stadium, was close with the Green and Blacks edging the hosts 33-27 to retain the Bill Direen Memorial Cup, Phil Gard Memorial Cup and Hanan Shield.

North Otago had the better of the first half, leading 11-3 at one stage and although South Canterbury came back at times, the hosts held a 27-20 with about 10 minutes remaining before the visitors stormed home with 13 unanswered points for the victory from two Sam Briggs penalties and a converted try to Luke Glen.

South Canterbury's other tries were scored by William Wright, Anthony Amato and Sireli Buliruarua.

“As expected, we knew it was going to be a tough battle,” South Canterbury coach Nigel Walsh said.

“We were 11-8 down at half-time and the boys had to dig deep and showed a lot of patience, resilience, composure to come back and win over a very good North Otago side.

“The lead changed twice, and it was important that we stuck to our process and systems.”

Clive Callow/Stuff South Canterbury's Anthony Amato (with the ball) was clinical as he brushed passed North Otago defenders with his physical prowess and quick burst of pace, creating several scoring opportunities and scoring a try.

Commenting on debutant Glen’s crucial 74th minute try, Walsh was all praise as he felt it was a huge effort to come and get the fourth try which put South Canterbury in control.

“It was very important to get that try and also to get the bonus point as it is very tight at the top (points table).

“It was a great effort, and we ticked another box.”

Clive Callow/Stuff South Canterbury's John Borland's efforts fail to stop North Otago's Abel Magalogo from scoring a spectacular diving try in the corner.

Walsh said that South Canterbury was looking forward to hosting third placed Whanganui (20 points) at Timaru’s Alpine Energy Stadium on Saturday.

“Whanganui have been a standout side in Heartland rugby for many years, and we know it is going to be another tough match, where we would have to dig deep, and it will take us full 80 minute gam to see how we come out of it,” Walsh said.

STU PIDDINGTON/Stuff A delighted Nigel Walsh says it's a dream come to be put in charge of the South Canterbury team he played for on more than 70 occasions.

“We are looking forward to it, hoping to chalk out another win.”

With this win, an unbeaten South Canterbury, continue to lead the championship table with 25 points, followed by Thames Valley at 24.