Organisers 'frustrated' as spectators not allowed at Waimate 50

Waimate 50 organiser Rob Aikman is frustrated and disappointed that the gate is closed to spectators for the Waimate 50 hill climbs.

Spectators have been shut out of the Waimate 50 in a late decision that has left the organisers “disappointed” and “frustrated”.

Event organiser Rob Aikman confirmed to The Timaru Herald on Thursday that there will be no ticket sales at the gates and the three-day hill climb event is closed to spectators.

Aikman said team now had to “change everything” at the venue but he remained optimistic to “press on”.

“With the constantly evolving restrictions on events during the Covid-19 pandemic, the management team have had confirmation [from MotorSport NZ] that under the current alert level 2 rules, outdoor spaces that are not event venues are restricted to 'social gathering rules' - therefore limited to 100 people.

VALENTINA BELLOMO/STUFF Waimate 50 organiser Rob Aikman stands at the bridge where spectators will not be allowed to cross to watch the hill climb events over Labour Weekend.

“It was a last minute decision, and we just have to deal with it.

“It’s frustrating and it’s hard work, but we will have to press on. We still intend to make this a good TV product. We will try to have live commentary and get a live stream going.

MotorSport New Zealand chief executive, Elton Goonan, said they learnt about the new guidelines late last Friday and it had taken them a few days to clearly understand the rules.

“It was only on Tuesday this week we got a clear picture of the new guidelines and let everyone know.

“I do feel for them [Waimate 50] but they are not the only event [to be affected] this weekend.

Rally star Hayden Paddon, set to debut the world’s first fully electric rally car on gravel, said it was a “blow” but not a massive one.

“I don't think it’s closed doors at all. We have media coverage. We can still show the world with all the technology and media available now,” Paddon said.

“Yes, it would have been nice to have people there, but we’re still excited and thankful we can still compete and do what we love the most.”

supplied Haydon Paddon says having no spectators at the event was a “blow” to the event but not a massive one.

Aikman said there will “definitely” be a financial impact but the team had strategies in place for such times.

“We are still going to take a hit [financially] but we had calculated and budgeted and had strategies in place. We’ve removed the major spectator stands and made a few changes around.

“We’ve had to mitigate costs by cancelling a few things like all our vendors and the security for the venue. Sound systems around the spectator stands had to be removed as well. The event will now have minimal sound.”

Aikman added the focus now will turn towards the TV programming and it was “comforting” to know that the sponsors for the event were still helpful with the decision.

“A lot of conversations has been had over the past few days to ensure that the Covid guidelines are met to allow the event to happen and that the competitors are able to enjoy the roads around Waimate.

“We will do our best to air the event live through social media or another channel.”

VALENTINA BELLOMO/STUFF Waimate 50 organiser Rob Aikman sits a grandstand that will remain empty for the hill climb events over Labour Weekend.

The event, cancelled in 2020 because of Covid-19, was historically a street race but is returning as two hill climbs.

The Point Bush Hill climb is scheduled for Friday along 1.5km of sealed road leading up to historic Te Kiteroa homestead that was severely damaged by fire in June.

The main event, the Horsepower Hill Climb, is Saturday and Sunday over the gravel Parkers Bush and Centrewood Park roads leading up to the White Horse monument overlooking Waimate.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff One of the hill climbs planned for Waimate 50 will be to the White Horse monument overlooking the town.

Waimate District mayor Craig Rowley said “like everyone else, we’re disappointed that spectators will no longer be allowed at the Waimate 50 due to the alterations at alert level 2, however it’s important to follow the guidelines and do everything we can to help stop the spread of this virus.

“I’m sure it will still be a fantastic event, and it’s great to have it back on the calendar after last year’s absence.

A production crew at the Waimate 50 site will be capturing all the action for a show to be broadcast on TV3 in a few weeks.