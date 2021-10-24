Technical, Pleasant Point and Temuka get wins in round three of South Canterbury cricket

Pleasant Point have been in prime form with three straight wins this season. They will take on Technical in the next round on Saturday, who are also undefeated. (File photo)

Technical, Pleasant Point and Temuka were victorious in round three of the South Canterbury senior men’s cricket competition on Saturday.

The round also saw Celtic losing their first game of the season, with Technical and Pleasant Point unbeaten, while Temuka registered their first win, with Star/Celtic and Allenton still in search of their first win.

In a closely contested battle, Temuka managed to edge out Allenton by 17 runs.

Winning the toss, Allenton put the visitors Temuka into bat at Ashburton Domain Oval.

Temuka’s opener Jamie Trezise was bowled by Allenton’s Satwant Singh in the first delivery of the game, but a 115-run partnership between Warren Morgan (40) and Shaun Rooney (65) for the second wicket, steadied the ship for the visitors.

Temuka were bundled out for a decent score of 176 in 49.4 overs, with Allenton’s Satwant Singh (4/14) the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Allenton could manage only 159 in 41.1 overs, with Satveer Singh, staging a lone battle, top scoring with 51.

Temuka’s Warren Morgan (4/25), Josh Rooney (2/21) and Phil Lill (2/21) with their constant breakthroughs did not let any partnership tick for long in the middle.

In the other game, Pleasant Point registered a 136-run win over Celtic at Celtic Sports Ground.

Winning the toss, Pleasant Point put up a fighting total of 209/7 in 50 overs, after they were left staring at 44 for five at one stage.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ashburton Bowler Kulvinder Singh picked 1/28 in his quota of 10 overs against Temuka on Saturday. (File Photo).

William Sharp (88), Mark Otley (39) and Brad Tegelaars (32no), revived the innings after the top order collapsed.

Ben Watson starred with the ball for Celtic with figures of 3 for 49 in his quota of 10 overs.

Set a target of 210, Celtic were outplayed by a bowling masterclass from Cameron Lundie (5/20).

In his seven overs, he completely rattled the opposition and paved way for Pleasant Point’s third straight win this season.

In the other game, Technical registered a big 166-run win over Star/Celtic at Celtic Sports Ground, riding on Ryan Bell’s all-round effort (54 and 4/27).

Opting to bat, Technical put up a massive total of 285 for nine in 50 overs, with Samuel Clark (69) and Bell playing anchoring knocks.

Star/Celtic’s Tyler Cox (3/59) was the pick of the bowlers.

In the run chase, Star/Celtic succumbed to 119 in 32.4 overs, with Cox (29) the top scorer.

Bell was well-supported by Alex Hooper (3/21) as they secured an easy win.

Brief Scores: Temuka: 176 all out in 49.4 overs (Shaun Rooney 65, Warren Morgan 40; Satwant Singh 4-14) beat Allenton (Satveer Singh 51; Warren Morgan 4-25); Pleasant Point 209/7 in 50 overs (Willaim Sharp 88, Mark Otley 39; Ben Watson 3-49) beat Celtic 73 in 24 overs (Michael Lees 23; Cameron Lundie 5-20); Technical 285 for 9 in 50 overs (Samuel Clark 69, Ryan Bell 54; Tyler Cox 3-59) beat Star/Celtic 119 all out in 32.4 overs (Tyler Cox 29; Ryan Bell 4/27, Alex Hooper 3/21).

Points Table: Technical 18, Pleasant Point 18, Celtic 12, Temuka 6, Allenton 0, Star/Celtic 0.