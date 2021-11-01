Dan Mehrtens' all-round heroics gives Star/Celtic first South Canterbury cricket win

Grant Brookland (45), right and captain Daniel Campbell (47) formed the core of Star/Celtic’s middle order in their clash against Allenton at Celtic Sports Ground.

Riding on Dan Mehrtens’ all-round effort (26 and 2-11), Star/Celtic won their first game of the season in the bottom of the table clash, beating Allenton by 39 runs in round four of the South Canterbury senior men’s cricket competition on Saturday.

Put into bat by Allenton with a slight wet outfield and overcast conditions, opener Mehrtens and Naveen Singh (28) saw off the new ball and set a platform for the middle order.

Star/Celtic were bundled out for 229 in 49.4 overs, with key contributions from Tyler Cox (49), Daniel Campbell (47), and Grant Brookland (45).

For Allenton, Satwant Singh (3-33), Kulvinder Virk (3-50) and Mana Singh (2-47) were the pick of the bowlers.

READ MORE:

* Technical, Pleasant Point and Temuka get wins in round three of South Canterbury cricket

* Andrew Holden's heroics for Celtic clinch one wicket win in a low scoring humdinger

* Pleasant Point senior men's cricket team go unbeaten



In reply, Allenton managed 190 (all out) in 39.4 overs, with Karmjeet Singh (33) and Raman Kumar (30) putting up a fight.

Mehrtens trapped the well settled Kumar plumb in front off his first delivery, which opened the gates as Star/Celtic exploited the lower batting order, with good bowling performances from Grant Watt (2-22) and Bevan Forrest (2-24).

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Star/Celtic’s skipper Daniel Campbell hits one to the fence during his knock of 47 against Allenton.

In the top of the table clash, Pleasant Point continued their unbeaten streak, handing Technical their first loss, beating them by 36 runs at Ashburton Domain, with skipper Liam Beck (61 and 3/26) being the architect of the win.

Technical’s choice to bowl first worked in their favour as they reduced the visitors to 42 for 4 in 23 overs.

The Beck brothers, Liam and Adam (41), shared a 75-run stand to breathe life back into the contest, as Pleasant Point posted 161 (all out) in 47.3 overs, with Technical’s Alex Hooper (5-16) getting the top four batsmen out.

It was a similar fate at the top order for Technical in their chase as they lost three quick wickets with just 25 runs on the board.

William McKee (40) staged a lone fight, as Pleasant Point picked wickets at regular intervals at the other end, as Technical were bundled out for 125 in 39.2 overs.

Liam Beck, Matt Brown (2-9) and Brad Tegelaars (2-18) did most of the damage.

In the other game, Celtic convincingly beat Temuka by 6 wickets, chasing a target of 79 at the Celtic Sports Ground.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Allenton’s Mana Singh (red kit) follows his delivery against Star/Celtic.

Opting to bat first, Temuka’s batting collapsed, with the opener Warren Morgan (30) staging a lone fight as wickets kept tumbling regularly at the other end.

Celtic’s Ben Watson (4-7) and Hayden Kerr (3-26), shared the spoils along with some disciplined bowling from Sukhbir Bal (2-26) and Dan Laming (1-17).

In reply, Celtic chased down the target in 21.1 overs with 6 wickets in hand, as Hamish Kelynack top scored with 27.

Brief scores: Star/Celtic 229 all out in 49.4 overs (Tyler Cox 49, Daniel Campbell 47, Grant Brookland 45; Satwant Singh 3-33, Kulvinder Virk (3-50) beat Allenton 190 all out in 39.4 overs (Karamjeet Singh 33, Raman Kumar 30, Dan Mehrtens 2-11, Grant Watt 2-22, Bevan Forrest 2-24); Pleasant Point 161 all out in 47.3 overs (Liam Beck 61, Adam Beck 41; Alex Hooper 5-16, Richard Print 2-18) beat Technical 125 all out in 39.2 overs (William Mckee 40; Liam Beck 3-26, Matt Brown 2-9, Brad tegelaars 2-18); Temuka 78 all out in 33.2 overs (Warren Morgan 30; Ben Watson 4-7, Hayden Kerr 3-26) lost to Celtic 81 for four in 21.1 overs (Hamish Kelynack 27; Glenn Drake 2-20).

Points Table: Pleasant Point 24, Technical 18, Celtic 18, Temuka 6, Star/Celtic 6, Allenton 0.