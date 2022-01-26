Rowing moves NZ championships to Twizel

Lake Ruataniwha, Twizel, is set to host the South Island champs, New Zealand champs and Maadi Cup in coming months (File photo),

The Mackenzie District is set to benefit from a trifecta of major rowing events, with confirmation the New Zealand Rowing Championships have been moved south from Lake Karāpiro to Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel.

The event, which Rowing New Zealand calls “the pinnacle domestic rowing event in New Zealand” could bring close to one thousand competitors to the Mackenzie, one of the regions suffering the worst economic impact from Covid-19 restrictions and closed borders, due to its reliance on overseas tourists.

Tuesday night’s confirmation comes in the lead up to the South Island Rowing Championships that are expected to bring around 1400 athletes to Twizel this weekend.

The decision to move the championships from Lake Karāpiro to Lake Ruataniwha was made in consultation with both the Karāpiro Rowing and South Island Rowing operational committees and their respective boards, Rowing New Zealand general manager Mark Weatherall said in a statement posted to their website late Tuesday.

Weatherall said the Karāpiro Rowing board determined they were not able to deliver the championships due to the specific event management requirements of the red traffic light setting.

The regatta will be run under South Island Rowing’s Covid red protocols, which requires vaccination, bars spectators and will see all competitors operating in 100 person ‘zones’.

Weatherall warned cancellation could still be a possibility if community spread of Covid cases “impact[s] our ability to deliver a safe and quality regatta” or if the Government makes changes to the Covid protection framework.

Reaction on social media so far has centred on the limited availability of Cook Strait ferry crossings and flights, as North Island clubs scramble to make travel arrangements.

Rowing New Zealand noted the shift in dates from February 14-18, instead of the originally scheduled February 15-19 due to the scheduled lake lowering at Ruataniwha on the evening of February 18.

The 2022 Maadi Cup for secondary schools is also scheduled to be held at Lake Ruataniwha from March 28-April 2.