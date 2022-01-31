Semifinalists decided in South Canterbury senior cricket

Temuka’s Phil Lill launches into an offside shot in his innings of 33 against Star/Celtic at the Temuka Oval on Saturday.

Allrounder Phil Lill anchored Temuka’s comfortable senior South Canterbury club cricket win over Star/Celtic that sealed third place for the 50-over Tweedy Cup preliminary semifinals.

Lill, batting at three, topscored with 33 from 46 balls in Temuka’s 174 all out and then captured two wickets for four runs in five overs as Star/Celtic collapsed to 83 all out.

Logan Sowden (26), Jamie Trezise (23) and Caleb Donaldson (15) were other Temuka batsmen to reach double figures while Star/Celtic off spinner Tyler Cox snared four for 26 and Hamish Kelynack three for 20.

Cox completed a solid all round match by topscoring with 26 runs in a chase that never looked likely with opener Luke Taylor (15) the only other batsman to reach double figures. Jarrod Philips and Alex Doyle each grabbed three wickets for Temuka.

Temuka will now host Celtic on Saturday in one of the preliminary semifinals while top qualifiers, the unbeaten Pleasant Point outfit, who beat bottom-placed Allenton by 56 runs – 227 all out (49.3 overs) v 171 all out (47.1 overs) – host Technical in the other 1v2 semi.

Point’s 227 was built around the top four through Matt Brown (59), William Harvey (23), Adam Beck 13 and Liam Beck (50) with Brad Tegelaars (24) and Matthew Otley (13) finishing off the total lower down. Technical’s Sanjay Undrey returned the best figures of three for 27 with Satveer Singh capturing three for 38.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Temuka opener Caleb Donaldson flicks a shot to the legside during his side’s South Canterbury senior club cricket win over Star/Celtic at the Temuka Oval.

In reply, opener Ranprett Pannu hit 45 off 60 balls and Satwant Singh’s 58 off 107 balls were the only significant scores as Technical lost wickets regularly.

Cameron Lundie snared three for 24 and Otley three for 30 while Brown, who opened the batting and the bowling, joined in with two for 27 to go with his half century which was the highest individual score of the round.

Sam Carlaw’s outstanding match for Celtic could stave off a 34-run loss to Technical.

Carlaw’s bowling spell contributed greatly to restricting Technical to 155 (33.5 overs) as he snared five for 14 off just 7.1 overs, taking them in all in his first three overs. Carlaw then hit 41 off 63 in the middle order but Celtic were all out in the 32nd over for 121.

Technical’s innings revolved around contributions from Jason Morrison (36), Bevan Richan (37) and Bevan Ravenscroft (28).

Celtic’s hopes of an upset were ended by Technical’s Alex Veint who took four scalps in four overs and five for 35 off nine overs.