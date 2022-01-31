'Manic' first-ever race at Levels for 15 year-old Corban Sprague

It was a manic Thunder Down Under at Levels Raceway experience for first-time race car driver Corban Sprague, but the 15-year-old says it was just about perfect.

Corban became the fourth generation of his family to race at Levels Raceway over the weekend, following in the racing lines of his father Peter, grandfather Wayne, and great-grandfather Ernie.

Corban finished his three races with placings of 15th, 25th and 28th out of a field of 38 in his Honda Integra in the 2K Cup class.

“I’m really happy with how things went,” Corban said.

“I think it went just about perfect for me to be honest.”

Corban said getting used to driving with other racers was a bit of a challenge.

“It was pretty manic. I was starting near the back of the grid for a couple of races, but I managed to pass some vehicles which was pretty cool,” he said.

valentina Bellomo/Stuff Action of a Super Truck race at the Thunder Down Under motor-racing meeting. The event was held without spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Corban’s father, Peter, said the experience was “awesome”.

“We’re rapt with him, he couldn’t have done better,” Peter said.

“It was textbook racing. When you’re racing against 37 other cars in that environment, it can be a real challenge.”

valentina Bellomo/Stuff The Thunder Down Under is traditionally the busiest event for the year in the South Canterbury Car Club’s calendar.

24 Red Racing’s Chris O’Driscoll and Mark Leonard assisted Corban in his first competitive outing.

“They were so good to me, they were really calm,” Corban said.

The Thunder Down Under is traditionally the biggest event on the South Canterbury motor sport calendar.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, it was held without spectators this year.

valentina Bellomo/Stuff Action of the Thunder Down Under race meeting at Levels Raceway.

South Canterbury Car Club president Kevin Pateman said they livestreamed the event for free.

“We owed it to the all competitors who had put in so much effort to get ready for this event. There were about 150 vehicles across the various classes,” Pateman said.

“Livestreaming the event for free was our small way of giving back to the community.”

Pateman said highlights included the 2K Cup, muscle cars and the trucks.

“Numbers were down on previous years for entrants, but the quality of the competition remained high.”

Pateman said the traditional gate take for the event was $30,000 to $40,000.

valentina Bellomo/Stuff Minis in a line during their class of racing at the Thunder Down Under meeting at Levels Raceway.

“So that’s a lot of revenue we have missed out on.”

“The spectators really enhance the event, just the atmosphere they provide. It’s such as shame that such a high calibre sporting event could not have the sound of the crowds.”

Pateman said there were two other events coming up in the next month, but the club was unsure whether they would be able to feature spectators.

“It’s out of our control.

Now we’ve had experience of hosting it without spectators, we might have to do it again,” he said.