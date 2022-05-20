Olympic rowing silver medalist Emma Dyke wins second South Canterbury Sportsperson of Year Award

The 2022 South Canterbury Sportsperson of the Year, Emma Dyke, at left in back row, poses with her New Zealand women’s eight teammates and their silver medals after the medal ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics on July 30, 2021.

Hockey star inducted as sixth Legend of South Canterbury sport

Rugby wins coach and team awards

Newly retired Olympic silver medallist Emma Dyke capped her rowing career with a second South Canterbury Sportsperson of the Year award announced on Friday night.

The 26-year-old, who won silver with the New Zealand women's rowing eight at the Tokyo Olympics, had previously won South Canterbury sport's top award in 2020 when a member of the NZ eight to win at the world championships in 2019.

Dyke confirmed her retirement from the sport in May after indicating in August 2021 that she was taking a 12-month break following the Olympics.

Dyke was not at Friday’s event, delivering her acceptance via a video recording from her home in London in which she thanked her family, school, club and all those that have helped her along the journey.

She told The Timaru Herald on Thursday that she had “no regrets” with her retirement decision and will soon start a new job with a shipping brokerage firm in central London “which will be a new challenge”.

“[There’s] lot’s to learn, but I’m excited to learn something new.”

Dyke said life in London has been good.

“Living in London has made the transition [from rowing] a little easier I think as it’s such a busy lifestyle over here... [I’m] really enjoying what life has to offer outside of rowing.

“Honestly, it’s been so refreshing not stressing about getting to bed early to get a good sleep before a hard session the next morning and not having upcoming erg [rowing machine] tests in the back of my mind, but I think it’s just being able to do what I want when and travel when I want has been so nice.”

Dyke began her rowing with Craighead Diocesan School and the Timaru Rowing Club as a 15-year-old, eventually representing New Zealand for the first time at the 2013 world junior championships in the coxless four. She progressed through the age groups to the elite women’s eight crew, winning a silver at the 2015 world champs followed by a fourth at the Rio Olympics and world championship gold in 2019.

Tokyo Olympians dominated the race for the top award with shot put bronze medallist Tom Walsh (the winner in 2018 and 2019), hammer thrower Lauren Bruce, men’s hockey Black Stick Sam Lane all nominated along with New Zealand champion cyclists Shane Archbold and Cathal Guiney and NZ’s Heartland rugby player of the year, Willie Wright.

Sport Canterbury regional manager Shaun Campbell said the awards night was another showcase of South Canterbury sporting talent and “the judges had a really difficult job in deciding winners”.

“Some of what has occurred in our community from grassroots to those representing us on the national and international stage is something we should all be proud of,” Campbell said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury rugby players celebrate their first Heartland Championship title after beating Thames Valley in Timaru in the 2021 Meads Cup final.

Other award winners

Winners of other awards were Vicki Rae (administrator of the year, squash), Stephanie Drake (official of the year, cricket), Nigel Walsh (coach of the year, rugby), Amy Hollamby (masters sportsperson of the year, cycling), the South Canterbury Heartland team (team of the year, rugby) and Jonathan Nelson (para athlete, para cycling).

Lifetime achievement awards went to Anthony de Joux (cricket), Robin Clarkson (hockey), Mary Cumming (netball), Keri Murphy (softball) and Barry Gardiner (squash).

Supplied The late June Leslie in her New Zealand women’s hockey uniform in 1953. Leslie has been inducted as the sixth Legend of South Canterbury sport.

Sixth legend inducted

The late June Leslie (hockey) was inducted as the sixth Legend of South Canterbury sport.

Leslie was a Black Stick in the 1950s in addition to being a South Cantabrian who gave so much back to the hockey community as a player, captain, coach and administrator for a number of years.

Campbell said hockey lives large in her family and their contribution continues today.

Other legends already inducted are 1936 1500m Olympic gold medallist Jack Lovelock, world champion track cyclist Marc Ryan, world champion speed skater Nicole Begg, 10,000m Commonwealth Gold medallist Dick Tayler and the 1974 South Canterbury Ranfurly Shield-winning rugby team.

Rising stars recognised

South Canterbury’s up-and-coming young athletes were acknowledged for their wide range of achievements that highlights the depth and breadth of sporting talent in the community.

Those recognised were Harrison Laing (athletics), George Guerin (athletics), Jessica Vogel (athletics and netball), Isobel Sharp (cricket), Emily Hargreaves (netball), Amelia McKeown (netball), Elsie Talbot (rowing), Jonathan Fish (cycling and fencing), Noah Hollamby (cycling), Jaxson Whyte (cycling), Olivia Ewing (cycling), Sam Ritchie (cycling) and Flynn Brookland (squash).

Volunteers thanked

Campbell also acknowledged the work of volunteers.

“The past two years have been extremely challenging and the work of people in the community to make sport happen has been amazing, juggling a long list of rules to make sure things could go ahead in a safe environment has been difficult.

“But thanks to a number of dedicated people across every sporting code they have gone the extra mile to make it all happen and provide some truly first class opportunities”.

The evening’s guest speaker was Tokyo gold medallist Sam Bosworth, coxswain of the NZ men’s rowing eight.