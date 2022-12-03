NZ's golf club of the year salutes its Geraldine founders, volunteers and members

Happy Geraldine District Golf Club members, from left, Susan Lyttle, Chris Phillips, Will Polson, Alastair Ensor and Bruce Robertson after the club was named Golf NZ’s Club Of The Year in August 2022.

A small South Canterbury golf club aced the biggest win at the sport’s national awards in August. Maddison Gourlay spoke to the club’s key members about what the recognition means to them.

A modest board at the Geraldine District Golf Club is crediting the Golf New Zealand’s Club of the Year award to those who came before and the community behind the club.

And those board members of the once struggling club are now looking to involve the next generation of players.

The 115-year-old club, which plays on the 18-hole 5544-metre long Denfield course on Ōrari Back Rd, aced its big win for “reinventing the wheel” of how it was run.

READ MORE:

* Geraldine club 'punches way above its weight class' to win Golf NZ's Club of the Year award.

* Push for community to get behind Geraldine Domain redevelopment

* Further work needed on Temuka's 18-hole disc golf course plan



With a membership of 200, the club was recognised as one that “punches way above its weight class" with Golf New Zealand’s praise centring on how the once struggling club is now thriving on the back of hard work based on a new board structure.

Board members say some of the struggle has come from people being spoilt for choice of where to play.

“The Aorangi District is swamped with a lot of golf clubs, per head of population we have got a very high number of golf clubs,” board member Bruce Robertson said.

“That means we are all struggling for members.”

Golf NZ chief executive Dean Murphy said, when presenting the award, that the club had been previously struggling financially.

Murphy said it changed from a management structure to a board structure and since then it has become financially sustainable and proved commercial growth is possible at rural clubs.

“This small rural club has just 200 members, but punches way above its weight class,” Murphy said.

“The board is basically made up of business people, and that is where Will [Polson] and I said well it has to be run like businesses,” Robertson said.

The board, while ecstatic about the win, remains humble, saying there is a lot to do yet, but the award let them know the track they are on is paying off.

Chris Phillips, the club’s services manager, said “I think it is very early in the piece of what we have been doing”.

Polson and Robertson said, although the board has done a lot of hard work to get to this point, recognition should also go to people that maintain the facilities, volunteers, the people that came before them, and the community that got behind the idea.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Denfield Golf Course, near Geraldine, which has been curated over the past 115 years.

“Our greenkeeper Matt Rudd needs to be recognised for all the amazing work he does.

“The guy is here early in the morning, and he works hard around the course, and other club members that come here and play, they say the course is brilliant,” Polson said.

“He [Rudd] is full time, and there is an army of volunteers across the board... any club like ours survives on volunteers,” Robertson said.

Polson said, although a lot of work has been put in the past few years, a lot of the success has come from when the club started 115 years ago.

“You have always got to be mindful of all the work that has been done before, they have put a hell of a lot into it.

“For those guys to set this all up, because it started down here, and then they brought some more land over here, they were quite visionary.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Geraldine Golf Club members, from left, Alastair Ensor, Chris Phillips, Susan Lyttle, Will Polson and Bruce Robertson celebrate the Golf NZ Club of the Year Award.

“All the trees have been planted strategically, in the 115 years, I would hate to count the man-hours of this place, of any golf course, but of this place, it would be extraordinary.”

Both Robertson and Polson said Golf NZ’s Aorangi district regional support manager, Richard Hudson, was “a huge help” with his expertise.

“We probably need to thank Richard Hudson from NZ Golf, because he has been very, very supportive,” Robertson said.

“Right from the get go, right from the start.”

“He told us at the awards night that us getting the award was a career highlight,” Polson added.

“I think this is one of the first places that we have taken what they [Golf NZ] are trying to do and let them help us because you can flog around spending a lot of time making your own decisions, what are you going to do going forward, whereas those guys there they have good templates.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Geraldine District Golf Club services manager Chris Phillips was pleased about the club earning the club of the year in August.

“They are not there just looking after the big flashy clubs in Auckland, they do care about what is happening in the small rural clubs.”

Winning the award was a testament that the small rural club is just as good as big clubs and are Polson said.

“It was just a real buzz to be involved in the club that gets that sort of recognition,” Polson said.

“[Aorangi Golf] have been very supportive too, Golf NZ have got a young fella in Timaru called Tom Wilson [development officer], he has been great too, bouncing ideas off, he is a young guy, and he knows his social media like the back of your hand, and he is a really, really good asset to the region.”

“He is a direct link to Golf NZ but also Aorangi as well.”

The clubs in the Aorangi area all work together and help each other out when needed, sharing advice or facilities, Polson said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Denfield Golf Course near Geraldine, three minutes from Orari, and 6 minutes from Geraldine.

“We have talked to other clubs, the guys from Gleniti came out the other day, we had a cup of coffee with them,” he said.

“It is all about sharing ideas, the guys from [Pleasant] Point were out here the other day as well.

“Temuka, when they were shut because of the flood last year they came here, we got to know them very well when they were playing out here.”

A lot of time has been spent making the club a comfortable place for anyone to feel welcome playing golf for the first time.

They are also creating more events that are women and young people focused in an effort to make the game more inviting for new players.

“We are a dying age of golfers, and we need younger people coming on and playing golf,” Robertson said.

“Because we are only caretakers of the golf club, we have got to have the younger ones come through and do what we are doing now, which we have done for the older people to get it to where we are now,” Polson said.