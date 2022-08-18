Timaru team gains rare shot at national schools' tournament

The Timaru Boys' High School First XI football team, before playing West End at Sir Basil Arthur Park on Saturday, is: Standing, from left, Barry Austin (coach) Olly Evans, Ross Dawbin (manager), Jacob Lyne, Eric Youn, Pero Forman (co-captain), Harry McFarlane, Keegan Munro, Brayden Hill, Todd Burtenshaw (coach). Front, from left, Hunter Leggett, Reece Burtenshaw (co-captain), Kowin Hancock, Sam Power, Caleb Rollo, Tomas Linares, Corban Meyer.

A wild card entry has given a Timaru secondary school's football First XI a shot at the “big stage” for the first time in about 10 years.

The Timaru Boys' High School team, which has dominated South Canterbury's senior men's competition in 2022, will line up against 31 other schools in the New Zealand Secondary Schools’ premier boys' tournament in Napier from August 29.

“It's about the first time in 10 years the school team has reached the tournament,” coach Todd Burtenshaw said.

The team qualified out of the Football South region, which includes Otago, and as part of the qualification they had beaten Kings High 3-0 and lost to Otago Boys’ High 2-0.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff TBHS co-captain Pero Foreman (right) launches a header against West End in South Canterbury senior men’s football at Sir Basil Arthur Park on Saturday.

“There are four wild card entries to the tournament New Zealand-wide, and we applied for one and got it.

“The boys deserved to go. They wrapped up the South Canterbury men’s first division league a month ago with three rounds remaining and are playing the South Canterbury Cup final against Hearts the day before we go.”

Trophies won this season are South Canterbury League round one winner and overall winners, the Fred Windsor Memorial Shield, George Hill Memorial Trophy and South Canterbury Memorial Trophy.

“We don't know much about our opposition, but they won't know much about us either.”

Burtenshaw said the tournament offered the boys “fresh challenges”, and they would not be changing their all out attack style of play.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff TBHS’s Sam Power shoots for goal against West End in a senior men’s match at Sir Basil Arthur Park on Saturday.

“We love to attack, we love to score team goals ... they will throw everything at it and love representing the school.”

Team statistics back Burtenshaw’s comments, with it having scored 111 goals from 20 games and only conceding 20. With 10 games left in the season, the team has posted 17 wins, two losses and a draw.

Burtenshaw said the team had six Year 13 players, and it was great for them to get the chance after recent tournaments had been cancelled because of Covid.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff TBHS co-captain Reece Burtenshaw, right, battles for possession against a West End play at Sir Basil Arthur Park on Saturday.

The team has drawn Auckland Grammar (runners-up in 2019, the last time the tournament was played) in its first Pool B match, followed by Scots College (both on August 29) and St Paul's (Hamilton) on August 30 before playoffs begin.

“They (Grammar) will be probably be one of the tournament favourites, but that’s what we want. We want to play the best and face fresh challenges.”

Manager Ross Dawbin said it had been an expensive exercise to achieve the trip.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff TBHS First XI football team manager Ross Dawbin, left, and coaches Barry Austin and Todd Burtenshaw watch the action against West End at Sir Basil Arthur Park on Wednesday.

“The bulk of the fundraising has been in the past three months after we got notification that we were in,” Dawbin said.

Fundraising has included stocktaking at The Warehouse, olive harvesting, selling firewood, raffles, a sports quiz while funding from Trust Aoraki has been an added boost, he said.

“Boys are 110% up for it and, from the coaches and managers’ point of view, that is all we want.

“They are a really good bunch who want to perform on the big stage.”

The full squad is: Jacob Lyne, Reece Burtenshaw (co captain), Pero Forman (co captain), Caleb Rollo, Eric Youn, Keegan Munro, Corban Meyer, Kowin Hancock, Tomas Linares, Sam Power, Olly Evans, Harry McFarlane, Hunter Legget, Brayden Hill, Oliver Linton, Will Hutchison, Ashton Dawbin. Coaches, Todd Burtenshaw and Barry Austin; manager, Ross Dawbin.