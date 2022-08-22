Timaru teen riding for NZ at world junior track cycling champs in Israel

Cycling South Canterbury's Jaxson Whyte is ready to ride for New Zealand at the world junior track cycling championships in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Timaru teenager Jaxson Whyte is set to ride for New Zealand at the world junior track cycling champs in Israel.

The five-days of competition start on Tuesday night (NZ time) at the Sylvan Adams National Velodrome in Tel Aviv with the 18-year-old Cycling South Canterbury star's first race on Wednesday in the scratch race and the elimination to follow-on Saturday.

Whyte has been overseas road racing in Belgium for 12 weeks before returning to New Zealand for a 10-day camp at Cambridge before heading to Tel Aviv, arriving there a week ago.

The former Roncalli College student said he was fortunate to be given the opportunity to race in Europe after results at the Criterium Nationals (winning the under-19 men’s title) in Christchurch and his performances over the years in which he has won numerous New Zealand titles in road and track racing across all age groups.

"The level of racing [in Belgium] was a major step up from New Zealand, mainly due to the number of racers and opportunities available to under-19s in Europe.

"I was able to race a couple of prestigious races such as the Tour of Flanders and E3 Haerelbeke [both are cobbled classics]."

Whyte said he was grateful for the opportunities he has had presented to him and the places he has been able to travel to in 2022.

"Without the support I've had, this would not be possible, so thanks to all who have helped."

It is two years since New Zealand's juniors track cyclists have contested a major international competition like the Tel Aviv event following the Covid-19 cancellations.

Whyte's teammates on the men's junior team are: Kyle Aitkin (Cambridge), Luke Blackwood (Auckland), Liam Cavanagh (Hamilton), Joel Douglas (Auckland), Lewis Johnston (Hamilton), Jaxson Russell (Cambridge), Oliver Watson-Palmer (Queenstown), and Edward Pawson (Auckland).