Unbeaten South Canterbury leads Heartland rugby table

South Canterbuy’s Kalavini Leatigaga, pictured playing North Otago in Fairlie on September 3, was a try scorer for the green and blacks against Whanganui on Saturday.

Unbeaten South Canterbury scored its first ever Heartland rugby win over Whanganui in Whanganui to be alone at the top of the championship's points table at the halfway stage.

The green and blacks fourth straight win on Saturday was 30-24 against previously unbeaten Whanganui who had gone into round four with a one-point lead.

South Canterbury led 19-14 at halftime and outscored Whanganui four tries to three with South Canterbury's spread from numbers one to 15 with prop Vaka Taelaga, fullback Liueli Simote scoring along with with number six Cam Russell and and 11 Kalavini Leatigaga.

Coach Nigel Walsh said lead chopped and changed throughout and they managed a bonus point try with five minutes remaining so it was a “real good hard fought win”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Flanker Cam Russell, pictured scoring for South Canterbury in the 2021 Meads Cup against Thames Valley in 2021, also scored against Whanganui on Saturday.

Walsh said as well scoring the first win over Whanganui away in the Heartland, he had been told that it was South Canterbury’s first away win there in 66 years.

“It was a good win ... we had a tough start to the championship and have four wins so we are just ticking the boxes week by week.

“It is a very good squad of 30-odd and it is tough picking the playing squad each week with such good depth.”

Whanganui hold second on the table while North Otago's golden point loss to Mid Canterbury has allowed Thames Valley, who beat Wairarapa Bush 37-19, to move into third equal place with Buller, who beat West Coast 36-32 with Mid Canterbury, and Horowhenua Kapiti, who beat King Country 25-18 close behind.

South Canterbury's win extends its unbeaten run against Heartland teams to 21 matches - 19 wins and a draw - with the last defeat against West Coast 27-24 in Timaru on October 12, 2019.

The defending Heartland champions are away again this Saturday, in Masterton to play 11th-placed and winless Wairarapa-Bush and that will be followed by matches against Poverty Bay in Waimate, Mid-Canterbury in Ashburton and East Coast in Geraldine.

Round 4 results:

Horowhenua Kapiti 25 (Callum Pointer-Watts try; Jack Tatu-Robinson con, 5 pen; Tyler Tan pen) King Country 18 (Cruise Dunster, Kaleb Foote tries; Quinn Collard con, 2pen ). HT: 6-7

North Otago 35 (Scorers unavailable) Mid Canterbury 40 (Isireli Masiwini, Raitube Vasurakuta 2, Manasa Samo, Logan Bonnington tries; Tom Reekie 3 con, 3 pen). HT: 5-20. FT: 35-35

Poverty Bay 10 (Shayde Skudder try; Moses Christie con, pen) Ngāti Porou East Coast 12 (Hoani Te Moana, Jody Tuhaka tries; Carlos Kemp con). HT: 3-7

Thames Valley 37 (Ben Stephens, Zach Clark, Zane Heath, Will Newbold, Connor McVerry, Leeroy Neels tries; Todd Doolan 2 con, pen) Wairarapa Bush 19 (Tristan Flutey, Inia Katia, Tafa Tafa tries; Ben Brooking con; Tipene Haira con). HT: 15-12

Whanganui 24 (Timosi Serawalu, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Semo Vodosese tries; Ezra Malo 3 con; Ethan Robinson pen) South Canterbury 30 (Kalavini Leatigaga, Cam Russell, Liueli Simote, Vaka Taelaga tries; Sam Briggs 2 con, 2 pen). HT: 14-19

West Coast 32 (Eliott Smith 2, Joseph Scott, Jamie Garland tries; Ben Wyness 3 con, pen; Logan Ross pen) Buller 36 (Alex Lean, Jack Parker, Isei Lewaqai, Anthony Ellis, Michael Stringer tries; Jack Parker 4 con, pen). HT: 20-15.