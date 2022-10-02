South Canterbury wins again in Heartland rugby fundraising match for the battle against meningitis

South Canterbury locked away two trophies as it extended an unbeaten run against Heartland rugby teams to more than 20 games.

The green and blacks ran in four tries to one on Saturday in downing neighbours Mid-Canterbury 36-13 in Ashburton which means the Hanan Shield and the Frank Timblick Memorial Trophy are secure for 2022.

It was South Canterbury’s seventh straight win in the 2022 competition and it leads the table on 34 points, three ahead of Whanganui, with Thames Valley and North Otago on 25 and 23 rounding out the top four with one round left until the semifinals.

South Canterbury led 8-6 at halftime with the only trying going to flanker Nick Strachan. No. 8 Siu Kakala added a second after the break for an 18-6 lead but the home side closed to 18-13 with what was to be its only try of the match.

The defending Meads Cup champions took control after that with replacement winger Lisiate Folau scoring a superb individual try and then making another break before delivering a pass for halfback Theo Davidson to score.

Saturday’s match doubled as a fundraiser for The Meningitis Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand as the home side wore purple socks to mark World Meningistis Day this Wednesday.

The match raised $8000 for the foundation which included $2000 fundraised by the Mid-Canterbury team and also acknowledged the work of Mid-Canterbury Rugby Union chairman Gerard Rushton who lost his daughter to the disease when she was just 16 years old.

SUPPLIED South Canterbury halfback Willie Wright, left, is watched by his opposite, Tyler Blackburn, right, as the ball is chanelled back in a scrum during their Heartland rugby match in Ashburton.

There have been 47 meningococcal disease cases and one death in New Zealand in 2022 and Rushton the foundation’s chairman has been raising awareness and advocating for meningitis vaccines to be made freely available to all in NZ.

South Canterbury’s unbeaten run against Heartland teams began in October 2019 when it won the Lochore Cup and has been followed by four wins and a draw in the Covid-19 ravaged 2020 season and the unbeaten run of nine matches and now seven straight so far in 2022.

Ngati Porou East Coast is its final round-robin match, to be played in Geraldine, on Saturday before the semifinals a week later.

SUPPLIED South Canterbury No 8 Siu Kakala attempts to tackle a Mid-Canterbury player in the Heartland rugby match in Ashburton. Mid-Canterbury was wearing purple socks for World Meningitis Day on October 5 and $8000 was raised on the day for The Meningitis Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand.

Round seven results.-

Buller 30 (Anthony Ellis, Isei Lewaqai, Iliesa Tora, Jack Parker tries; Parker 2 con, 2 pen) King Country 44 (Zack Wickham-Darlington 3, Puka Malo 2, Karney Dunster, Liam Rowlands tries; Zarn Tipping 3 con; Wickham-Darlington pen). Halftime: 20-14

East Coast 20 (Scorers not provided) Wairarapa Bush 16 (Charles Mataitai, Soli Malatai tries; Aidan Champion pen; Tipene Haira pen).

Horowhenua Kapiti 28 (Kody Edwards, Tautau Kapea, Callum Watts-pointer, Trevor Owen tries; Jack Tatu-Robinson 2 con; Kody Edwards con, Connor Paki con) Whanganui 49 (Josaia Bogileka 2, Semi Vodosese, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Tyler Rodgers-Holden, Lindsay Horrocks, Samu Kubunavanua tries; Ethan Robinson 7 con). HT: 14-35

Mid Canterbury 13 (Adam Williamson try; Nathan McCloy con, 2 pen) South Canterbury 36 (Nick Strachan, Siu Kakala, Lisiate Folau, Theo Davidson tries; Sam Briggs 2 con, 4 pen).

North Otago 26 (Mataitini Feke, Ben McCarthy, Junior Fakafoufifita, Ben McCarthy tries; McCarthy 3 con) West Coast 19 (Elliot Smith, Joseph Scott, Jacob Lowe tries; Logan Ross 2 con). HT: 19-14

Poverty Bay 29 (Tamanui Hill, , Jordan McFarlane, Hunter Mokomoko, Mo Christie tries; Kelvin Smith, 2 con, pen; Ethine Reeves con). Thames Valley 17 (Harry Lafituanai 2 tries; Zac Stephens 2 con, pen).