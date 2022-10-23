Winchester Rodeo deemed a success by organisers as protesters stay away

Action from the 2022 Winchester Rodeo in South Canterbury.

The 51st Winchester Rodeo kicked off rodeo season on Saturday.

The event, which was cancelled in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions, was back with a long list of categories from bull riding and barrel racing to steer wrestling and bareback riding.

Winchester is the first of around 30 New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association (NZRCA) affiliated rodeos that take place across the country from Labour Weekend on, with the Methven Rodeo taking place on Sunday.

Winchester Rodeo Club president Grant Kelynack said it was a great day, with about 280 competitors taking part.

He said all the events went well, and noted strong numbers of younger and novice competitors.

“There are quite a lot of new young cowboys coming through, so that’s really good for the sport.

Kelynack said veteran rodeo figures also competed.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rotorua’s Haunui Grant struggles to stay onboard in a second division bull ride at the Winchester Rodeo.

“The Church family .... some of them have been coming for years, they’re third generation rodeo people.

Members from other clubs he had spoken to had commented on how the sport is growing in the North Island, and there were competitors from across the country on Saturday, he said.

He didn’t have final figures, but thought the crowd was about the same as previous years.

He said putting the rodeo on is “a huge amount of work”, but he had a “really good, strong committee.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Fine weather saw good crowds at the 51st Winchester Rodeo.

Kelynack said there were no protesters this year, as there had been on past occasions.

“Everything is done strictly under the NZRCA rules,” he added.

But animal rights organisation SAFE (Save Animals From Exploitation) spokesperson Will Appelbe said the group wants to see rodeos banned.

“There are so many activities we can do for entertainment that don’t involve abusing animals.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Watching the action at the Winchester Rodeo are 10-year-olds Chad Atkinson of Middlemarch, Clayton Perkin of Gore and Jimmy Jones of Hanmer.

Appelbe said he expected the upcoming National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee review of the rodeo code of welfare to throw up some issues for the sport.

“I suspect they'll struggle to come up with a new code that adheres to the provisions of the Animal Welfare Act, because rodeo was clearly in breach of it.”

He said the NAWAC review is already overdue, and was further delayed after it was put on hold when SAFE and the New Zealand Animal Law Association (NZALA) launched legal action in 2021.

He said the group is opposed to rodeo “on the grounds that it causes unnecessary pain and distress to animals solely for the sake of entertainment.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Janna Nichol competes in the second division barrel race at the Winchester Rodeo on Saturday.

“Every summer, there are animals abused and tormented just for entertainment. It causes hundreds of injuries and occasionally causes death.

“If you applied this anywhere else ... you wouldn't do this to your cat or your dog, for example. Farmers wouldn't do this to the cattle on their farms day to day either because they would likely face prosecution under the Animal Welfare Act.

He said research the group had commissioned showed public opinion has been against rodeo “for quite some time”.

“We did a poll a couple of years ago that showed more than half of New Zealanders were opposed to rodeo, they thought it ought to be banned because it causes pain and distress to animals.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Christchurch’s Kaylee Hood riding Matilda in the 2nd division Barrel Race at the Winchester Rodeo.

“At the end of the day, it's bullying and tormenting animals for entertainment for a very small group of people...”

Appelbe rejected the claim rodeos are important for participants to practise and improve their skills.

“It really is an American entertainment spectacle that's been imported to New Zealand, so the skills thing is kind of redundant.

“There was no rodeo tradition ... for the entire time we've had agriculture in New Zealand.

“There are numerous cases throughout history where animals have been abused for entertainment purposes, and we've made a decision as a society that's not appropriate.”