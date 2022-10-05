Young South Canterbury Aoraki boys football team exceeds expectations

Aoraki’s Robert Alamo battles for possession against Christchurch United’s Naomi Takao in a semifinal match at the 15 boys South Island football tournament at Timaru’s Sir Basil Arthur Park.

A young South Canterbury Aoraki football team has exceeded its expectations in finishing third at a boys’ South Island tournament in Timaru.

The three-day “15 boys” club tournament at Sir Basil Arthur Park, Timaru, finished on Tuesday and involved 11 other teams from Christchurch, Nelson, Invercargill, Dunedin and Ashburton.

Manager Steven Todd said, in entering the tournament, they were unsure how they would perform and hoped to at least make the top eight.

“During the season they have played in a Football South competition that includes teams from Dunedin and Invercargill but this had teams from the other centres around the South Island,’’ he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Aoraki’s Tadgh Harrington has his eye on the ball as Christchurch United’s Jakaya Anink challenges during a semifinal of the 15 boys South Island football tournament at Timaru’s Sir Basil Arthur Park.

“To make the top four was fantastic. Yes, we exceeded our expectations. It is probably one of our higher finishes in our age group.”

The team finished second in pool play after losing its first game 4-0 to Cashmere and then beating Halswell 5-2 and Waitaki 3-1 to set up a quarterfinal against a strong Nomads United team from Christchurch. Aoraki trailed 0-2 before the team's most valuable player, Marshall Solomon, snatched a 2-all draw to set up a penalty shoot-out which they won 5-4 to set up a semifinal against Christchurch United.

United proved too strong in the first half, leading 3-0 at halftime which was also the final score and sent Aoraki into a play-off third and fourth against Waimak United, which was won 2-1.

Todd said the team is a mix of 14 and 15-year olds compared to the majority of other teams which were generally 15-year olds.

Team selection involved trials across South Canterbury and there were players in the team from Geraldine, Pleasant Point, Temuka and Timaru, “representing six or seven clubs".

“They had an open and patient approach and the addition of Football South coach Luis Paiva was a boost to all.

"The squad trained two times a week which is unheard of previously that made a big difference."