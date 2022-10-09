South Canterbury power into Heartland rugby semifinals with big win over East Coast

South Canterbury’s Anthony Amato in action during the match against Ngāti Porou East Coast in Geraldine on Saturday.

Another weekend, another win for South Canterbury as it completed an unbeaten run in the Heartland rugby championship's round-robin play for the second straight year.

Saturday's final 57-5 win over Ngāti Porou East Coast in summer-like conditions at Raukapuka Reserve in Geraldine was the eighth-straight win in 2022 for the defending champions, but it was hard work until the final quarter when the home side, comfortably ahead 26-5, cut loose with five further tries.

Until then East Coast had rattled the champions, who have not lost a game against another Heartland team since late 2019, with its big forward pack making inroads, applying plenty of pressure in the scrums and line outs, while the home side didn not help its cause with unforced errors.

Victory meant the home side retained the Allan "Smiley" Haua Trophy first presented in 2012.

Haua, a former South Canterbury player, was born and raised in Ruatoria, served in the New Zealand Army and was heavily involved in reorganising and promoting Māori rugby.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Cam Russell receives the Allan "Smiley" Haua Trophy from Ani Haua on Saturday in front of South Canterbury Rugby Union chief executive Craig Calder.

He was kaumātua for South Canterbury rugby and awarded life membership of the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board after his death. In the later years of his life he taught at Timaru Boys' High School and the trophy was presented to South Canterbury, who have held it since 2012, by his widow, Ani​ Haua.

South Canterbury never looked in danger of defeat, but the way East Coast was able to disrupt its play and force the errors will be targeted this week in the build-up to the Meads Cup semifinal against King Country at Pleasant Point on Saturday.

Coach Nigel Walsh wasn't surprised at East Coast's effort in the first half.

“We knew they were going to come out like that. They are a big physical side, and we expected that in the first 20 to 30 minutes,” Walsh said.

“We knew we were going to have to bear the brunt of it and to wear them down.

“What we talked about at half-time was not pushing the panic button. We were doing the right things, doing good things, but they were hanging in the fight but in the second half we opened it up and a way we went.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury’s Lisate Folau scores a try.

Walsh thought the performance was another step forward, reiterating the point that the East Coast pack was “probably one of the biggest packs we have come up against”.

“These guys were fighting for dear life to stay in the top eight (to make the Lochore Cup playoffs). They came down with a lot of purpose, and we knew they would.”

Walsh was delighted with the performance of his bench players.

“The bench guys made a helluva impact," he said, probably in reference to substitute forwards Salesia Savelio (No 8) and Melvin Pauni (hooker) who turned in eye-catching second half displays.

However, Savelio and Pauni benefitted from some tireless efforts throughout by the loose forward trio of Cam Russell, Siu Kakala and Lonui Toumohuni with locks Anthony Amato and Henry Bryce also in the thick of the action and, as they wore down East Coast, the pack was able to produce two huge rolling mauls from line outs that netted second half tries.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury’s Sam Briggs kicks the ball during the team’s 57-5 win over Ngāti Porou East Coast in Geraldine on Saturday.

A major difference in the two sides though was South Canterbury's backline. From 10 to 15 all were dangerous, showing match-winning abilities to create chances from seemingly nothing.

Chief beneficiary on Saturday was second five-eighth Zac Saunders with a hat-trick from his knack of always being in support, backed with pace and incisive running.

Left-winger Kalavini Leatigaga scored first in the 10th minute from a well-judged cross kick and Saunders crossed for his first five minutes later from a simple midfield switch for a 12-0 lead.

East Coast closed to 12-5 with a rolling maul try to hooker Joseph Royal in the 35th minute during a good period of play for the visitors that had South Canterbury struggling to impose its game plan.

But South Canterbury had the final say just before the break when Saunders scored again with the try created from a kick return about 60m out and the home side led 19-5 at half-time.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Zac Saunders celebrating after scoring a try during the match against Ngāti Porou East Coast.

Hooker Conor Anderson scored from an 18m rolling maul drive from a line out seven minutes after the restart and another Sam Briggs conversion sealed a 26-5 lead, but it was another 17 minutes before the floodgates opened.

In the 21st minute Savelio produced some individual brilliance in regathering a high kick and a charging run over about 40m and when he could have scored himself, passed to Saunders for a hat-trick try close to the posts.

Toumohuni was next in the 26th minute off another strong lineout drive and Savelio crossed in the 30th minute, followed by replacement halfback Theo Davidson in the 36th and Lisiate Folau on fulltime.

King Country snatched fourth place when they managed a bonus point win - 42-21 - North Otago who had previously been in semifinal position.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury Rugby players shake the hands of the opposition, Ngāti Porou East Coast on Saturday.

Round eight scorers

Thames Valley 43 (Laulea Mau Fangufangu, Telly Hemopo, Calum Wood, Tayne Tupaea tries; Zac Stephens 4 con 5 pen) Horowhenua Kapiti 44 (Te Atawhai Mason, Aaron Lahmert, Tyler Tane, Joel Winterburn, Willie Paiaua'a, Louis Northcroft tries; Jack Tatu-Robinson 2 con, pen; Kody Edwards 2 con, pen). HT: 34-31

West Coast 17 (Logan Ross, Elliot Smith, Jaime Garland tries; Ross con) Poverty Bay 41 (Shayde Skudder, Te Peehi Fairlie 2, Hunter Mokomoko, Tamanui Hill, Seth Lundon, Braedyn Grant tries; Christie 3 con). HT: 0-22

South Canterbury 57 (Zac Saunders 3, Conor Anderson, Loni Toumohuni, Salesi Savelio, Theo Davidson, Lisiate Folau, Kalivini Leatigaga tries; Sam Briggs 6 con) East Coast 5 (Joe Royal try). HT: 19-5

Wairarapa Bush 55 (Eddie Cranston 2, Aseri Waqa 3, Charles Mataitai, Fiula Tameilau, Ryan Wilson, Sam Siaosi tries; Aidan Champion 4 con; Tipene Haira con) Buller 39 (Iliesa Tora 3, Sam Jope, Jesse Pitman-Joass tries; James Lash 3 con, 2 pen; Pitman-Joass con). HT: 29-24

King Country 42 (Kaleb Foote, Zayn Tipping, Conor Dobbyn, Joe Perawiti, Puka Malo, Zach Wickham-Darlington, Charlie Henare tries; Quinn Collard 2 con, pen) North Otago 21 (Junior Fakatoufifita, Mone Somate, Matt Vocea tries, Ben McCarthy 3 con). HT: 17-14.

Whanganui 46 (Timosi Serawalu, Tyler Rodgers-Holden 2, Roman Tutauha, Jack Yarrall, Keightley Watson tries; Ethan Robinson 5 con, 2 pen) Mid Canterbury 13 (Scorers not provided). HT: 15-6

Saturday's Meads Cup semi finals:

South Canterbury (1) v King Country (4), Pleasant Point Domain, Pleasant Point, 2.30pm.

Whanganui (2) v Thames Valley (3), Cooks Garden, Whanganui, 2.30pm.