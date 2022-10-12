Timaru father and son eye South Island endurance motorsport title

Andrew and Will Kitching’s Toyota GT86 races alongside a McLaren 570S GT4 in an earlier round of the 2022 South Island Endurance Racing Series.

A Timaru father and son racing combination are well versed in using their rearview mirrors every time they race in the three-hour South Island Endurance Series.

Andrew and Will Kitching’s Toyota GT86 may be no match for likes of the Audi R8s, McLarens, Porsches, Mercedes-Benz, Mustangs and a lone Brabham of the class 1 and 2 cars, but they are sitting 11th overall in their class 5 car and second in class heading into the third and final round at Levels Raceway, Timaru, this Saturday.

“I think the leading cars are lapping us about 40 times in a three-hour race,” Andrew Kitching said on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Timaru brothers seek South Island Endurance Series improvement on home track

* Teenage Timaru racer could make history at Hampton Downs

* South Island endurance racing titles decided in Timaru



“It is a credit to all the drivers that there has been no incidents.

“The speed difference is in excess of 100kph ... the leaders were doing about 280kph, and we were doing 180kph down the straight at Teretonga.

“The mirrors are well-used, I can say.”

EUAN CAMERON/SUPPLIED The Toyota GT86 of Andrew and Will Kitching have a Porsche 991.2 GT3 Cup MR car on their tail in an earlier round of the South Island Endurance Car Racing series.

The Kitchings head into the final round nine points behind Grant and Matt Moore (Toyota Altezza 2.0) and realise “it is probably theirs to lose”.

“We would have to win and keep the pressure on them, and they would have to finish outside the top three.

“We’ll keep going round and round and see what happens.”

Andrew says a first would be good as he has finished second every time he has competed in the event.

The team goal is to be ranked above 20 after the weekend, with the top 20 in the North and South Island events getting preferential entry to the New Zealand endurance championship at Highlands in Cromwell on October 29.

Andrew said this is the first full season in the car, adding it was a “good reliable package”.

Andrew says Will, 16, was “probably a better driver than his dad” and was using the series to prepare for the Mazda Pro 8 series.

“He’s aiming to get lots of laps in before that starts.”

Saturday’s racing features one-hour races, starting at 10.20am and 11.40am, with the three-hour race due to go at 1.30pm.

Sam Fillmore and Johnny Reid (Audi R8 LMS Evo GT3) have won the first two rounds at Ruapuna and Teretonga with Andrew Fawcett and Daniel Gaunt (McLaren 650s GT3) second, 10 points behind, and Hayden Knighton and Kane Lawson (Mercedes-Benz AMG GT30) third.