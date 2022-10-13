South Cantabrians line up for Pukekohe's big endurance events

Tim Leonard, left, and Corban Sprague at a mini tarmac circuit round up event at Levels Raceway in July 2022.

A handful of South Canterbury race car drivers are ready for a final fling at the soon-to-be closed Pukekohe Raceway with three of them following in the tyre tracks of family wins stretching back more than 50 years.

Corban Sprague, father and son duo Mark and Tim Leonard, Thomas Flynn and Eddie Iraia will compete in the B&H Endurance Races - 500km (177 laps) and 100 mile (57 laps) - on Saturday and for a few of the team it will be their biggest race yet.

Watching their efforts at the track, which will officially close to motor-racing in April 2023, will be South Canterbury motorsport hero Leo Leonard who won the famed B&H 500 with the late Ernie Sprague three times and twice with son Gary.

The Leonard and Sprague endurance racing legacy continues on Saturday, with Leo Leonard's son, Mark, and Sprague's grandson, Corban, teamed together while Leo's grandson, Tim, is paired with Flynn, a Formula 1600 driver.

The Sprague/Leonard team is one that dominated New Zealand endurance racing from late the 1960s to early 1980s. Leonard and Ernie Sprague won the B&H 500 together in 1969 (Victor 3.3), 1970 (Valiant), and 1977 (Charger). Leonard and Gary Sprague, won the B&H 500 in 1975 and 1981, and Gary and Ernie won in 1967.

Leo won the B&H 500, later the B&H 1000, eight times while Ernie finished with five titles. Leo’s final win in the event, in 1981, was with Gary.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mark Leonard, left, and Corban Sprague will race at Pukekohe for the second time together in 2022 after they took on the North Island Endurance Championship in May.

Saturday's racing will feature the fourth generation Sprague, Ernie's grandson Corban, teaming with a second generation Leonard, Mark.

For the third generation Leonard, Tim, Saturday's racing is exciting times.

“I have always had the desire to get into motor sport... this will be the biggest race I have done,” he said.

The 25-year-old who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumour, at the age of 3, said it will be a great event with his father on the racetrack and grandad watching on.

Supplied Thomas Flynn will race with Tim Leonard at this weekend’s B&H 500.

Chemotherapy at a young age was not easy, but with “will and determination” he has got on with life and not let it define him to continue the family's racing legacy by getting his race licence and take on the same race his grandfather won several times before him.

He finished treatment 20 years ago in 2002 and still has regular check-ups.

“Chris has suggested a rivalry between me and Dad. There isn’t at this stage but who knows what will happen when we are on the track.

“I am looking forward to driving for 24RedRacing and driving the car with Thomas, which will be a different kind of race for him as he never raced in a car with a roof before.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Corban Sprague, left, and Mark Leonard before round 1 of North Island Endurance Championship at Pukekohe in May 2022.

“Yeah I am really excited... yes it is the first time I will be racing in a saloon car,” Flynn said.

“It will be good to represent South Canterbury with a good bunch of people.”

Corban Sprague “can't wait” to get to Pukekohe and is excited to have his family cheering him on, with his father , Peter, and grandad Gary on the sidelines.

“I think it is great, and it is cool for us to all be there together."

Corban said he is feeling good, having already raced Pukekohe with Mark before and said the support he gets from his teammate is invaluable.

“It will be good to get back in the car with Mark, and having raced at Pukekohe before I am feeling good.”

Bruce Jenkins Photography/Toyota Gazoo Racing South Canterbury’s Eddie Iraia will be joining the contingent, competing in the 100-mile race at Pukekohe Park Raceway.

Corban heads into race with a confidence boost after winning his first race the previous weekend at the 2k Cup South Island.

“Yeah, it was my first win in the car, and it has given me a bit of confidence going into this weekend.”

The fifth South Canterbury 24RedRacing driver, Eddie Iraia, will compete in the day's 100-mile race (47 laps).