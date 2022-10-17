South Cantabs grab podium placing at Pukekohe endurance racing farewell

South Canterbury drivers and support crew at the B&H 500 at Pukekohe were, from left, Peter Sprague, Leo Leonard, Mark Leonard, Hannah Leonard, Tim Leonard, Corban Sprague and Wayne Sprague.

A team of South Canterbury motor-racing drivers farewelled the Pukekohe circuit in style with a podium placing in the B&H 500 endurance race on Saturday.

Corban Sprague, the father and son duo of Mark and Tim Leonard along with Thomas Flynn, and Eddie Iraia competed in the in the 500km 177 lap race with Sprague and Mark Leonard the big success story, driving to third overall (five seconds off second) and first in class.

The pair also enjoyed a special moment with the trophy presented to them by Mark's father, the "King of Pukekohe", Leo Leonard who won the B&H 500 seven times, three with the late Ernie Spragues, and twice with his son Gary.

Mark Leonard said it was a special experience to have his dad present the trophy for getting first in their class.

Tim Leonard said “having grandad there was a cool feeling.”

"It was a really good result, and Corban did a really good job,” Mark Leonard said.

"Corban did the qualifying, I started the race and Corban brought it home.”

Team owner Chris O'Driscoll said Leonard and Sprague "drove like pros" in an under powered car and the result was achieved because of quality driving and good team work.

"Whilst they put out some great laps, their fuel plan worked a treat which allowed them to out perform better than most," O'Driscoll said on social media.

SUPPLIED South Canterbury motorsport legend, Leo Leonard (right), a former multiple winner of the B&H 500, got to present the winning class trophy for 2022 to his son, Mark Leonard (centre) and his teammate Corban Sprague.

Mark’s nephew, Eddie Iraia, who was meant to race the 100-mile event (47 laps), had his car sidelined before the start with fuel pressure and clutch bearing issues so joined the Tim Leonard and Flynn team to finish eighth in their class and 21st overall.

“It was a really good experience,” Tim Leonard said.

“It is all just one big family of us up there.

“It was really dissapointing we didn’t get any testing laps done, so when Thomas and I first got onto the track was during qualifying.”

Tim said it was “really cool” to be on the track with his dad for 3-4 laps.

SUPPLIED Corban Sprague and Mark Leonard with the cup for finishing first in the improved production (1601-2000cc) class at the 2022 B&H 500 at Pukekohe. Flanking them are Corban's grandad, Wayne Sprague, left, and Mark Leonard's father, Leo Leonard, right, a multiple past winner of the race in the 1960s-80s.

“Dad did lap me a few times, I just sayed out of his way.”

Tim said the weekend has prompted him to think about doing more endurance racing in the future, continuing the family legacy.

“I was in the car for about an hour but it felt like 20 minutes,” he said.

“It was very cool to have grandad there, and he was being called the King of Pukekohe, which is very true with all his wins there.

“I am a bit sad to know this will be the last time at Pukekohe, with all our family history there.”