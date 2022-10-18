South Canterbury speed skaters' absence at world champs 'disappointing'

Bill Begg says its “very disappointing” there won't be any South Canterbury speed skaters at the world championships in Argentina.

A veteran coach says its “very disappointing” there won't be any South Canterbury speed skaters participating in the world championships.

Bill Begg will be leading the New Zealand team of four junior skaters, who come from Blenheim, Nelson, Palmerston North and Whanganui, at the world championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from October 29 to November 6.

Begg said prior to the Covid-19 lock down in 2020, South Canterbury had five skaters preparing to go to the world champs, but the pandemic disrupted the plans.

“After Covid-19 struck, there was no Oceania champs, no world champs, and we could not go overseas.”

READ MORE:

* Young South Canterbury skaters enjoy success in Whanganui

* South Canterbury skaters excel at Southern Regional Indoor Championships

* South Canterbury speed skaters battle it out in indoor club championships

* South Canterbury gears up for NZ Banked Track speed skating champs



Begg said the top speed skaters from South Canterbury, some who had been waiting nearly a decade to participate in the world champs, “lost the incentive” this year.

“Its very disappointing,” he said.

When asked if he was looking forward to any South Canterbury skaters participating in the world champs next year, Begg said “I would hope so.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kyla Beveridge will head the South Canterbury team at the Top of the South Tour in Blenheim.

“There are three or four really experienced skaters, but they are not old enough to go to the world champs yet.”

Begg said the young team he’s leading this year have no previous world championship experience, so it is expected to be a “big learning curve” for them.

He said he would be “very pleased” if they finish in the top half of the field or top 20, but a top 10 finish would be “ecstatic.”

Although no South Canterbury skaters will be going to the world champs, a small group of 10 will travel to Blenheim for Top of the South Tour over Labour Weekend.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Brayden Teague, pictured, will compete alongside his brothe,r Mason, at the Top of the South Tour in Blenheim on Labour Weekend.

“Long awaited overseas holidays, New Zealand chess championships and Covid striking along with travel and accommodation costs has depleted our usual expected numbers.

“Newly crowned Oceania cadet 5000-metre elimination champion Kyla Beveridge will head the South Canterbury team.

“While he was too young for the Oceania Cadet Championships, Brayden Teague has beaten Oceania medallists in all his recent races and at the southern area championships, was placed second in the open men’s 5000m, his rapid rising newcomer younger brother, Mason, will also compete.

“Others include skaters from the Coyle, Thornley and Kortright Families.”