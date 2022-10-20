South Canterbury rugby smashing NZ records on way to Heartland final

The South Canterbury rugby squad after beating King Country at Pleasant Point Domain to reach the Heartland Championship final for the Meads Cup against Whanganui.

The unbeaten South Canterbury rugby team has been smashing New Zealand records in the Heartland Championship and is on track to break more in Saturday's Meads Cup final against Whanganui.

The 76-9 victory over King Country was the highest score in an NPC or Heartland finals game since finals began in 1992, topping the previous marks of 65 set by Hawke’s Bay (1994) and Poverty Bay (2007), Bay of Plenty (64 in 2019), Northland (63 in 1997), Otago (61 in 1998) and Auckland (60 in 1995).

South Canterbury rugby statistician Jeremy Sutherland said the scoreline was also a record winning margin “by quite a lot”.

“They have also now scored both the most points by a team in a (Heartland) season and tries, all with a game in hand.”

South Canterbury moved to 444 points for the Heartland season on Saturday with the previous record being 440 set by Whanganui.

The green and blacks have now won 21 consecutive official Heartland championship matches since a 27-24 loss against West Coast, in Timaru, on October 12, 2019. The unbeaten run against Heartland teams increases to 26 when the four wins and a draw from friendlies are added in from 2020 when Covid-19 cancelled the official championship.

Sutherland said if South Canterbury managed to complete back-to-back Meads Cup wins on Saturday then there was the potential for other points-scoring records to be broken.

Sutherland said the 2022 team appears to be a “quite a lot faster and the bench far more effective”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The scoreboard at full-time at the Pleasant Point Domain on Saturday.

“I’ve watched a lot of video footage comparing 2021 with 2022 and there is a difference.

“I suppose the players have been together a while now and the team continues to improve, and I believe their fitness is a big thing and the subs can continue that in the second half.

“I think they are a better side than Whanganui...”

South Canterbury Rugby Football Union chief executive Craig Calder’s said the current team was one that the province should be very proud of.

“This has never happened before in the history of South Canterbury rugby,” Calder, who confirmed on Wednesday he was stepping down as CEO, said.

“This is a very good side.”

Calder says the Pleasant Point Domain will be hard and fast.

“We’ve even had to water it a little bit this week as it was a bit hard on top last week.”

Calder said Saturday was a “big day out for Pleasant Point” and he was delighted the community and the rugby club had embraced the occasion and got behind it.

With South Canterbury’s headquarters out of action in Timaru because of redevelopment, Pleasant Point is the fifth venue used for championship matches across South Canterbury in 2022. Temuka, Fairlie, Waimate and Geraldine hosted home round-robin matches while Pleasant Point has the finals.

South Canterbury’s 2022 record is:

Beat Thames Valley 23-17 in Temuka

Beat Horowhenua-Kapiti 53-20 in Levin

Beat North Otago 36-17 in Fairlie

Beat Whanganui 30-24 in Whanganui

Beat Wairarapa-Bush 73-19 in Masterton

Beat Poverty Bay 60-7 in Waimate

Beat Mid-Canterbury 36-13 in Ashburton

Beat Ngāti Porou East Coast 57-5 in Geraldine

Beat King Country 76-9 in Pleasant Point

Saturday’s game kicks off at 2.30pm.