Heartland rugby: Ranfurly Shield challenge and more records fall to South Canterbury in Meads Cup win

A Ranfurly Shield challenge and a host of new records are the big prizes for the South Canterbury rugby team which completed a second-straight unbeaten Heartland rugby season on Saturday.

A week after setting a New Zealand record for the highest score – 76-9 over King Country – in finals playoffs across the NPC and Heartland competitions, the green and blacks posted the highest score in a Meads Cup final with its 47-36 win over Whanganui in Pleasant Point.

The Heartland Championship win also qualifies the 2023 team for another shot at the Ranfurly Shield, something that outgoing South Canterbury Rugby Football Union (SCRFU) chief executive Craig Calder is excited about.

“It’s a big incentive for next year, they are going to be playing Wellington for the Ranfurly Shield at the Cake Tin.”

READ MORE:

* Heartland rugby: Co-captains revel in South Canterbury's Meads Cup win

* Heartland Rugby: South Canterbury too good for Whanganui in Meads Cup final

* South Canterbury rugby smashing NZ records on way to Heartland final



The 2022 team challenged Hawke’s Bay in June on the back of the 2021 team’s Heartland Championship win, losing 38-20.

Calder was rapt with Saturday’s win.

“This is the crowning glory of any CEO’s job in rugby, to win two, back to back.

“I’m particularly proud of the boys, the way they stuck to it. You can see the culture, the family and what they want to do for each other.”

SCRFU historian Jeremy Sutherland said 2022 team is also now the holder of four other Heartland Championship records:

Most points: 491, beating the 440 posted by Whanganui in 2016.

Most tries: 69, beating the 63 scored by Whanganui in 2008.

Most conversions: 46, beating the 45 kicked by Whanganui in 2008.

Most conversions (by one player): 39 kicked by Sam Briggs, beating the 32 kicked by James Lash (Buller) in 2016.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Subsitute forward Salesi Savello scores South Canterbury’s 68th try of the Heartland Championship as the team beat Whanganui to win the title and the Meads Cup for the second straight year.

Sutherland also confirmed Saturday’s victory was the team’s 21st in a row in the Heartland Championship, equalling the mark set by Whanganui in 2015-2017.

“Saturday was also the first time South Canterbury has beaten Whanganui in three consecutive games since 1922 which had followed wins in 1911 and 1920,” Sutherland said.

The latest run of wins is 28-14 in 2021 and 30-24 and 47-36 in 2022.