Heartland rugby: Co-captains revel in South Canterbury's Meads Cup win

Two captains meant double delight for the leaders of the South Canterbury rugby team after a come-from-behind win that completed a second-straight unbeaten Heartland Championship win.

Loose forwards and co-captains, Cam Russell and Nick Strachan, were bubbly after the 47-36 win on Saturday over Whanganui that locked the Meads Cup away for another year.

“It couldn't be any better than that,” Strachan said as the match signalled his retirement after a record 108 games for South Canterbury that started with his debut against Thames Valley in 2010.

“Obvously it was a bit disappointing to let them get a try at the end, but we did enough to win that game and they were really strong. We expected that, but we held our composure, got some points up the middle there and finished strong.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury co-captains Cam Russell, left, and Nick Strachan celebrate as they lift the Meads Cup after winning the final against Whanganui in Pleasant Point.

“Once we got that territory and possession in the second half it became a bit easier.

“Whanganui with the ball in hand are a really strong side, big ball runners, so we didn’t want to be tackling all day like we were in the first half so once we got the ball in hand it was a lot easier.”

Strachan is looking forward to retirement.

“Time for a bit of golf, a bit of family life, a bit of fishing and not a sore body for a change would be good thing.

Strachan said he just wanted to “enjoy time with the kids and wife and see what happens in the future”.

SKY SPORT South Canterbury were too good for Whanganui in Pleasant Point

Russell, who had the honour of scoring the team’s 69th and final try in a record-breaking season, said it was all “a bit unreal”

“The boys have just been incredible in the effort they've put on and off the field.

“I honestly haven't played with a better bunch of boys. I've enjoyed it a lot.

About the try, Russell said it was “a bit of good luck”.

“Yeah, I found myself in a bit of space and I wasn’t letting it go.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury co-captain Cam Russell celebrates just before he scores his side’s final try in a 47-36 win over Whanganui in the Meads Cup final in Pleasant Point.

Coach Nigel Walsh said he always had faith the team would turn around the halftime deficit.

“Words can't express it to be honest,” he said of the win.

“I’m very very proud of the boys and the effort they put in. A good hard battle and we knew it was going to be.

“Whanganui are a good side and they really brought it to us in the first half and we knew we had a fight on our hands.

“One of the messages we put across was don't panic at halftime. We knew we still had enough in us ... we knew we had the bench to come forward and bring us through as well.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury coach, Nigel Walsh, left, celebrates with players and young supporters after the team had won the Meads Cup for the second straight year with a 47-36 win over Whanganui in Pleasant Point.

“It was don't panic and do our basics.”

Walsh, speaking about the bench, said "all those boys could be starters and it is just how we manage our game.

“We knew that Whanganui had a good starting 15 and then it is what they have after that and we knew we had a really good bench coming off that could just lift the pace up"

Walsh, after four years coaching South Canterbury and three coaching North Otago, wouldn’t be drawn on whether he would be back in 2023.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury lock Anthony Amato makes a charging run against Whanganui in the Meads Cup final at the Pleasant Point Domain.

“I don't know about next year. I'll just enjoy this moment and see what happens ... I'm not saying I'm not ... I love it.”

Whanganui captain and first five-eighth Dane Whale was full of praise for South Canterbury’s ability to come back from trailing 22-17 at halftime.

“The South Canterbury boys just clicked into that next level where we probably took a step back ... and they capitalised on that.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Whanganui captain Dane Whale is interviewed by Sky Sport after his side lost the Meads Cup final to South Canterbury in Pleasant Point.

“A well coached outfit can change their game, and they changed their game at halftime.

“They stopped trying to play width and played up the middle. We didn't change how we needed to play against that type of play so that's what I mean that a well coached outfit can change what they are doing if it is not working.

“For a team to come back from behind like that in the final is massive, they are a good team."