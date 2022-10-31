Grandstand demolition signals start to Fraser Park redevelopment

What remains of the old grandstand at Fraser Park on October 31, 2022.

Demolition work has signalled the start of the redevelopment of Fraser Park just a few days after a $500,000 grant from the Timaru District Council kicked the $8.1 million fundraising campaign closer to its goal.

The plan to turn the long-time home of South Canterbury rugby into a multi-sport facility featuring playing surfaces that will be a combination of natural and artificial grass had been on hold from June as predicted costs of $7.5m had increased to $8.1m.

Contractors were quickly on site after Thursday's decision from the council, and by Monday morning the corrugated iron roof from the central part of the main grandstand was a crumpled pile of rubbish while the site was strewn with splintered framing timber.

Bleacher seating and the northern end of the ground and the South Canterbury Rugby Football Union’s office block had been removed before a full go-ahead of the work was approved.

Once demolition is completed, work will begin on reshaping the facility that will be suitable for sports from rugby to football and cricket to softball.

A smaller grandstand is planned to replace the structure being demolished while a new 2038m² multipurpose two-level structure on Church St featuring eight changing rooms on the ground floor and offices and a lounge bar, a corporate box/meeting rooms and a leasable space above that with bleacher seating out front. Embankments will also be reshaped, and the work will require the realignment of two of the eight lighting towers.

The $8.1m cost is significantly higher than when the project was unveiled in August 2018 with a predicted cost of $3.6m with hopes it would be completed by 2020.

The granting of the extra funding on Thursday was one of the first decisions by the newly-elected council made and came a month after the previous council declined a request saying that any more money would be considered as part of the next Annual Plan process.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff How the grandstand at Fraser Park (Alpine Energy Stadium) on October 28, 2022.

The new council reversed September's decision after being told by the trust's project redevelopment manager Phillipa Guerin one of the trust’s major funders was requesting their money back and that had an extension until Friday.

“I am going to get straight to the point, we require additional funding today, or we face paying a major funder back tomorrow $550,000,” Guerin said on Thursday.

Just which backer wanted their money back was not revealed as the council took proceedings behind the closed doors citing commercial sensitivity.

The new-look facility will also be a far cry from 1871 when the South Canterbury Amateur Athletic Club purchased land on Otipua Rd from George and Robert Rhodes.

John Bisset/Stuff An aerial view of how Fraser Park (Alpine Energy Stadium) looked in 2016.

According to the Fraser Park Community Trust which now runs the facility, the athletic club, which celebrates its 150 years this weekend, fenced it, erected a stand and laid a cinder track.

"In 1876 it became the home of South Canterbury Football (Rugby) Club, which was established by Alfred St George Hamersley in 1875; cricket was played there in the 1880s and the Timaru Trotting Club introduced horse racing to the grounds and region in 1889," the trust says.

"Rugby fever soon took over and the South Canterbury Rugby Football Union (SCRFU) named the grounds Fraser Park in 1926 after the Fraser family, who had invested two generations of work into the administration of rugby football in the province."

Fraser Park gave up its name to Alpine Energy Stadium in 1995 as the company financed necessary modernisations, such as floodlights, but it will revert to Fraser Park under the redevelopment.