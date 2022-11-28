Edition Zero gravel bike race back in Waimate for 2023

Cyclists head out of Waimate in the entree race of the Edition Zero Gravel event on Saturday.

A hugely successful inaugural Edition Zero gravel bike race in Waimate means a 2023 date has already been locked in.

The three races – 80km (snack), 137km (entree), and 243km (main) – pulled in 248 riders from around New Zealand with the women’s main winner, Amy Hollamby, of Timaru, left wondering how organisers could improve on it.

“They are saying they are coming back next year with a few improvements, but gosh, it is pretty hard to beat this one,” Hollamby, who finished 30th overall, said.

“It was well-organised, a good vibe... they did a marvellous job.”

Hollamby, who finished in 8 hours 55 minutes 28 seconds, said nine hours on a bike meant looking after yourself was paramount.

“Fuelling yourself was the most important thing and holding yourself back as nine hours in the saddle is a long day.

“It was uncharted territory for me. I’ve never raced more than 150km in my life and this was 243km.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Cyclists line up at the start of the entree race of the Edition Zero Gravel event at Waimate.

Organiser Andrew Chalmers said the feedback had been very positive.

“Lock in the last weekend of November 2023 for the next one in Waimate.

“I think the accommodation in Waimate has already been booked out.

“We are very delighted ... it was a massive day ... a fantastic first outing.”

The main winner, Matthew Wilson, bettered the 8 hour mark, crossing the finish line in 7:52.36.

Chalmers said some had predicted a winning time close to seven hours, but the organisers had always believed it would be closer to eight hours.

The first three home represented three of the top cycling teams in New Zealand with Wilson riding for RushVelo Ridley, Bailey O’Donnell (Black Spoke) and Kees Duyvestyn (NZ Cycling Project).

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Catherine Scoular rides the entree race of the Edition Zero Gravel event at Waimate. She was the seventh woman home in the 137km event in 7:15.04.

First South Canterbury rider home was James Wilson (Timaru) in sixth position in 8:10.04 while Noah Hollamby, 16, was home 24th overall in 8:51.32, bettering his mother, Amy, by six places.

Chalmers said the last rider home reached the finish line in 14hrs 37mins, arriving at the Waimate velodrome at 8.37pm.

Results:

Zero edition (126 starters): Overall, Matthew Wilson 7:52.36, 1; Bailey O'Donnell 7:55.43, 2; Kees Duvesteyn 7:55.44, 3. Women: Amy Hollamby 8:55.28, 1; Bethan Stubbs 10:19.0, 2; Ronel Cook 10:35.18, 3.

Entree (92 starters): Overall, Craig Oliver 4:31.15, 1; Jan Lichtwark 4:40.01, 2; Neil Cleghorn 4:40.19, 3. Women: Nat Kerwin 5:41.18, 1; Natasha Leask 5:54.29, 2; Pippa Goodwin 6:05.04, 3.

Snack (30 starters): Overall, Steve Grieve 2:40.01, 1; Tony Fowler 2:40.01, 2; Robert Campfens 3:02.43, 3. Cass Hetherington 3:10.20, 1; Jane Blissett 3:53.28, 2; Poppy Wallace-Bell 3:55.11, 3.