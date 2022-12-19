Aucklander Tim Hyde-Smith new CEO of South Canterbury rugby

South Canterbury rugby’s new chief executive has always wanted to live in the provinces.

Tim Hyde-Smith was confirmed as the South Canterbury Rugby Football Union’s new chief executive officer on Monday and the 57-year-old former watch salesman told The Timaru Herald the timing was right.

Hyde-Smith, who begins the role on January 30, taking over from Craig Calder, is the current director of operations at the Auckland Marist Rugby Club.

Born in Wellington, Hyde-Smith attended boarding schools in Havelock North and Nelson before moving to Auckland and there were three years in banking before a sales rep job with Seiko and “pretty much travelling the length and breadth of New Zealand”.

“I’ve travelled through and stopped in Timaru for years as part of my (Seiko) job and I know it is a region that is really going places, on and off the field.”

He also worked in Sydney with Seiko and later South Australia before returning to New Zealand.

Rugby began early through school days, but back in Auckland, an involvement with Marist led to coaching and managing before opportunities took him to the College Rifles Rugby and Sports Club where he was in managing roles for 14 years, including nine years as manager of the premier side. He has also managed various age group Auckland sides.

About three years ago, the director of operations at Auckland Marist became available.

“It was something I wanted to do. I’ve been here three seasons and we’ve fought through Covid and helped turn the club around.”

Hyde-Smith said that role “had really got me thinking as to whether I could take it any further” and the South Canterbury position had presented itself.

“It is a real neat feeling to be involved.

“The timing is right for me to do something I’ve wanted to do ... I’ve also always wanted to live in the provinces.”

He sees challenges ahead for community sport, sponsorship and finance but said building club rugby, both male and female, and the continuing development of school rugby are other key areas of importance.

“I’ll be really working with clubs to ensure they are stable and financially sound.

“And, of course, there is a new (Fraser Park) redevelopment and what that offers to more than just rugby.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Outdoing South Canterbury Rugby Football Union chief executive Craig Calder and the three signed jerseys he was presented with recently from South Canterbury, the Crusaders and the All Blacks.

Calder, who finishes on February 10, said his looming departure “is all a little bit surreal after nearly seven years”.

“There are mixed emotions, both personally and professionally, but I feel I’m leaving the team in good shape.”

Calder has been able to celebrate the success of the past years over the past few weeks, with presentations from NZ Rugby, Crusaders and South Canterbury, highlighted by signed jerseys from all three organisations.

“They will be framed and will have pride of place on the wall.”

Calder described his time in South Canterbury as an amazing time that allowed him to combine his passion with his professional skills.

“The support from the South Canterbury region, the people and businesses, has been overwhelming.”

Calder will be moving back to Christchurch where he will take on some part-time work with Canterbury rugby targeting the sub-unions.