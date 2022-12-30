Scrapbook find about NZ athletics great rekindles 70 year old memories

Stuart Croft holds up the 70-year-old scrapbook he put together as a schoolboy all about the exploits of Yvette Williams, the first New Zealand woman to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

The chance find of a scrapbook long thought to have been lost forever has brought memories flooding back from 70 years ago when a budding Timaru athlete was wowed to meet New Zealand's Athlete of the Century.

Stuart Croft was in the midst of a workshop clean-up a few weeks ago when he stumbled upon the scrapbook he had started in his first year at Timaru Boys' High School on Yvette Williams, the first New Zealand woman to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

Croft had been following the multi-talented Otago athlete's career before she soared to gold at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki and when he met her at an official welcome at Phar Lap Raceway he took the scrapbook along.

"They had a special day for her at Phar Lap and I went along to that and I took this (the scrapbook) along with me and she was just so interested that somebody had bothered to take an interest in what she was doing and how she was performing.

Seven Sharp In 1952 Yvette Williams became the first New Zealand woman to win an Olympic gold medal, 70 years later and her legacy is being remembered through a book.

"I was no sprinter, but I loved half miles and miles, and anything out in the paddocks (cross-country).

"She asked me what I would really like to do and I said I would like to become a really good hurdler. She then said well you organise it with some of your mates and put some hurdles out and I'll come tomorrow morning and give you some instruction.

"I thought jeepers, one could never ever say no to that."

Croft, now 84, remembers Williams turned up with three other top athletes in tow.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Stuart Croft checks his a scrapbook about NZ athletics great Yvette Williams when in his first year at Timaru Boys’ High School and had been lost for over 50 years.

"We had these hurdles all lined up and the first thing she did with some gym shoes she had was she flattened them out and put them on top of the hurdles and said 'righto when you fly over the hurdles you've got to knock those gym shoes off'.

"We spent the whole morning with her. She taught me a lot. I never ever lost a hurdle race thereafter up to senior, whether it was 120 yards or 440 yards."

FPG/Archive Photos/Getty Images Olympic long jump champion Yvette Williams is carried from the stadium after winning the gold medal in Helsinki in 1952.

Croft said Williams was a "brilliant athlete" who was much more than just a long jumper, pointing to Commonwealth Games golds in the discus and shot put in 1954 and a silver in 1950 in the javelin in Auckland. Williams won national titles in long jump, shot put, discus, javelin and 80m hurdles.

"She was an all round athlete.

"She was just so easy to talk to. Some athletes that I met over the years would hardly talk to you. She was full of chat."

John Selkirk/Stuff Yvette Corlett (nee Williams) with her 1952 Helsinki Games gold medal. Photo taken July 2004.

Croft said he had collected material on Williams for about two or three years but it been put away as he left Timaru to carry on an apprenticeship in Christchurch, moving back to his current address in 1969.

He has no idea how long it really has been since the scrapbook was last seen.

“I had started to wreck the workshop and get rid of a whole lot of stuff when it was found buried in amongst a whole lot of technical stuff.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pages from Stuart Croft’s scrapbook, on NZ athletics great Yvette Williams, record her gold medal win at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki.

“It had been stored away somewhere and forgotten about.

“I really don't know what to do with it now. I don't think the museum would ever be interested in it.

“It could be of value to somebody one day.”