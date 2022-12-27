Shane Archbold wins another Timaru criterium title

Shane Archbold has completed back-to-back victories in Cycling South Canterbury’s Boxing Day criterium around the inner streets of Timaru.

The 33-year-old World Tour veteran who rides for Bora Hansgrohe only had four rivals in the A grade race for the Bill Ryan Cup and was just over a second in front of another Timaru rider, James Wilson, at the finish.

All five riders completed 24 laps of the circuit in the race which was 40 minutes plus two laps and took place in Church, Bank and Sophia streets in the town centre. Christchurch’s Michael Audeau, who won the first two prime sprints, was third while Wilson won the third prime.

The annual event attracted 56 riders with seven races held over the evening, with the biggest field being 16 in D grade.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Thomas Stevenson on his way to winning the under-17 C grade race in the Boxing Day criteriums in Timaru.

Results.–

A grade: Shane Archbold 31.19, 1; James Wilson (prime 3) 2; Michael Audeau (primes 1 and 2) 3.

B grade: Andrew Beale 27.55 (primes 1 and 2) 1; Hamish McDonald 2, Eddie Adams 3.

C grade: Jeff Best 18.31 (prime 1) 1; Ben Evans 2, Lee Hatton 3.

D grade: Jayden Bowman 17.59, 1; James Archbold 2, Jason Stevenson (prime 1) 3.

Under-17

A grade: Jesse Johnston 19.03 (prime 1) 1; Conor Toomey 2, Kyra Marett 3.

B grade: Oscar Talbot 17.55 (prime 1) 1; Wilbur Talbot 2, Sophie Best 3.

C grade: Thomas Stevenson 8.52 (prime 1) 1; Charlotte Neal 2, Ivy Tackney 3.