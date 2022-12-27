Ready to race: Phar Lap Raceway primed for Timaru Cup day

Yogesh Atchamah rides So Natural in track work on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s race meeting at Timaru’s Phar Lap Raceway. So Natural, trained by Bruce Tapper and Varma Ramhit, will be ridden by Atchamah in race three.

The field’s are set and the jockeys have their horses to race at the South Canterbury Racing Club’s meeting on Wednesday with the Timaru Cup the feature event.

Noel Walker, president of the South Canterbury Racing Club, said “bring it on” on Tuesday as they prepare for the big day with the first of eight races underway at 2pm at Phar Lap Raceway.

“Come and see us at Phar Lap and have a day out,” Walker said.

The Craigmore Sustainable Holdings Timaru Cup over 1600 metres with a $65,000 total stake is the feature event, starting at 5.10pm with 14 starters.

Early cup favourite with the TAB is The Buffer which has had four wins in its past five starts. The Buffer is trained by Ken Rae and Krystal Williams, from Riccarton Park, Christchurch, and is to be ridden by Krishna Mudhoo.

The seven other races all have $14,000 prize money pools. Race distances range from 1200m to 2200m.

“We hope there will be good crowds this year and there are plenty of kids activities which are free and there is also a fashion in the fields competition,’’ Walker said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jockey Yogesh Atchamah tends to So Natural in the stables on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s race meeting at Phar Lap Raceway. Atchamah will ride So Natural in race 3.

He said preparations for the race days start immediately after each year’s competition and the race meetings in Timaru are usually booked one or two years ahead.

Walker said the track is in “very good order” and is expected to dry out more.

“Right now it's a slow seven which is good, but it will dry off a bit more by tomorrow and probably be a slow five.”

The TAB had the track rating at soft five on Tuesday morning and the MetService is predicting a sunny afternoon with a high of 24C.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jockeys Rahul Beeharry and Brandon May tend to Gallieo Express ahead of track work on Monday. May will ride Gallieo Express in race two on Wednesday, with Beeharry on Global Star in the same race. Both horses are from the Bruce Tapper and Varma Ramhit stable.

The club’s committee members were out in force on Tuesday with final preparations and setting up.

There are cash prizes for the winners of the fashion in the fields competition with $550 for first. $300 for runner-up, $100 for third with the best personality winner getting $50.

The children’s activities include a colouring-in competition, running races, best dance moves and a lolly scramble.

Admission is $10 for those 18 years and older with those below having free entry.

The club’s next meetings are on April 27 and October 7.