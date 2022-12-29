Christchurch jockey wins fifth Timaru Cup on Southland-trained Humbucker

Kylie Williams waves after riding Humbucker crosses the line during the Timaru Cup race at Phar Lap Raceway on Wednesday.

A Christchurch jockey scored her fifth Timaru Cup win on Wednesday as racegoers lapped up a sunny afteroon of racing at the South Canterbury Racing Club’s Christmas meeting.

Kylie Williams won the $65,000 Craigmore Sustainable Holdings Timaru Cup over 1600 metres riding Southland-trained Humbucker at Phar Lap Raceway.

The six-year-old Humbucker gave the 43-year-old Williams her fifth Timaru Cup win, but her first in 11 years, after previous successes aboard Final Touch (2011), Pins 'N' Needles (2006), Sapphire Belle (2005) and Aubwin (2000).

Williams told The Timaru Herald on Thursday that she was relieved at the trainer’s choice to race Humbucker for the Timaru Cup paid off.

“Its no mean feat to win [the Timaru Cup] five times and as a female jockey there’s not a lot of us around,” Williams said.

“At this stage we’ll be going to Wellington next, but we’ll see how he pulls up from the race yesterday.

“He had a nice run in transit and fought pretty hard to get to the finish line.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jockey Kylie Williams and trainer Ellis Winsloe pose with the Timaru Cup on Wednesday.

Humbucker’s trainer, Ellis Winsloe, said he was a good horse, was in good form and was ready to take on the big racers and they were eyeing a start in the Group 1 Thorndon Mile at Trentham on January 28.

“He’s a super horse and we’re definitely looking at going up there,” Winsloe told NZ Racing Desk.

“At this stage I don’t think he will need another run, but I’ll get him home and see how he is.”

Winsloe said Humbucker had gone up against the “big boys” at the Coupland’s Bakeries Mile at Riccarton Park in November and was ready for the Timaru Cup.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Crowds gathered at the main stage for the Fashions in the Field contest during the South Canterbury Racing Club’s meeting at Phar Lap Raceway.

Humbucker began his career with Peter and Dawn Williams at Byerley Park and was a maiden winner at Ellerslie before beomg relocated to Southland and has added three more wins and collected multiple placings.

“He’s a big, headstrong lad and can be quite a hard horse to handle,” Winsloe said.

“The change of environment has suited him and he hasn’t put a foot wrong for me, he’s been something special even with his wee quirks.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Danni Alfeld the winner of the Fashion in the Fields competition at the South Canterbury Racing Club’s meeting on Wednesday.

Noel Walker, president of the South Canterbury Racing Club, described the club’s meeting on Wednesday as “brilliant”.

“The track turned out to be a good 4, and it was a brilliant track and the horses enjoyed racing on it,” Walker said.

“We had a huge crowd, it was a great sunny day, and it was nice all the families with their kids.”

Although he did not have an exact number, Walker said he thinks it was “one of our bigger crowds.”

Walker said all eight races were “very competitive” and its was “good racing, good track and a good day.”

The Fashion in the Fields contest was also well-supported by the crowd, Walker said, adding that there were a lot of entrants with Danni Alfeld the winner.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Humbucker, ridden by Kylie Williams (gold cap, fourth from left) leads towards the finish line of the Timaru Cup at the South Canterbury Racing Club’s meeting at Phar Lap Raceway on Wednesday.

He added that a lot of people signed a petition to support the Phar Lap Raceway which will be used by the club during their submissions to the Government to keep the raceway open.

The club has been battling to keep afloat ever since the Messara report commissioned by the Government was released in 2018.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Children follow proceedings at Phar Lap Raceway.

The report listed the raceway for possible closure from 2024/25, stating it would not be needed once a synthetic track was built at the Canterbury Jockey Club’s Riccarton Park in Christchurch.

Walker thanked everyone for coming out and supporting the Phar Lap Raceway.

“We’ll see you again next year,” he said.