Speedskaters chase Tour of Timaru titles

Women’s speedskating action from the first day of the 2019 Tour of Timaru at the Caledonian Games in Waimate. The women’s A grade competition is expected to be a feature of the 2023 event.

Speedskating’s long-running two-day Tour of Timaru starts in Waimate on Saturday at the town's annual Caledonian Games.

The event, which has 50 entries to contest four different divisions, will share the Waimate velodrome with cyclists during the day before competition shifts to Timaru's banked speedskating track at Caroline Bay on Saturday evening and Sunday.

The tour first started in the early 70s has been won by top internationals like England's John Fry England - the second winner over 50 years ago - and four world champions since - Bobby Kaiser (USA), Elton de Souza (France) and New Zealand's Nicole Begg and Peter Michael. Begg won the men's event when the top women had to race with the men and then won the next year in the first women's event.

Veteran South Canterbury coach, Bill Begg, said there is an "exceptional women's A grade field" with the top four in NZ marathon championships expected to line up.

World junior representative recently in Argentina and NZ marathon champion Mikaela Macdonald (Nelson) heads the women’s field along with the other top four placegetters Paige Horne (Blenheim), Emily Thompson (Waimate) NZ masters champion Shannell Wooding.

The women's field also includes Emily Olthof (Nelson) with the older women also confronted by top class youngsters in Oceania cadet and NZ champion and new recordholder Kyla Beveredge and three times Oceania silver medalist Grace Worner (Geraldine), new cadet NZ silver medalist Lauren Crawford (Cave), Georgia Kortright, plus from Christchurch Isobelle Stock.

However, Begg said the men's A grade is shaping up as the weakest for years. It will be a case of top masters Derek Tan (Winton) and Daryl Mattingly facing off against the cadet boys in track and road relay champions Callum Sandri, Tom Crawford and Brayden Teague. Sandri won the shortest cadet event the 100 metres and the longest the 21km half marathon at the NZ champs and along with Crawford were members of the gold medal Oceania relay team. Mark McDonald (Christchurch), Karl Boles De Boer and Drugh Shah are other likely contenders.

"This is an open event and anyone could win," Bill Begg said.