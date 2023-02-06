Young South Canterbury speed skaters combine to dominate relays

Claudia Mattingley crosses the finish line to win one of her three juvenile titles at speed skating’s NZ Banked Track Championships in Timaru.

Relay successes have topped another strong South Canterbury speed skating performance at a national championship.

South Canterbury finished the New Zealand banked tracked championships held on Saturday and Sunday with 22 of the 54 titles up for grabs over 12 divisions.

The icing on the cake for coach Bill Begg was the winning of the both junior relays.

Begg said this meant Brayden Teague, Callum Sandri, Tom Crawford, Georgia Kortright, Kyla Beveridge, Lauren Crawford and Grace Worner won all eight national junior relay titles – banked track, road, indoor 100m track and the two indoor track mixed gender events – during the season.

READ MORE:

* Timaru hosting NZ Banked Track speed skating championships

* South Canterbury's speed skating team win Unity Shield at national championships

* Speed skating: South Canterbury stand alone at top of leader board in national championships after day two



"This shows a good depth of youth in the club," he said.

Individually, it was also a good weekend for some skaters who missed the road and indoor champs in Palmerston North a month ago.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Gemma Thornley, who medalled in all her events at the champs in Timaru, leads three other clubmates in a race at the Caroline Bay track.

Master Daryl Mattingley won the 1000m, while his daughter, Claudia, won three juvenile titles, 500m, 1000m and 3000m.

Grace Worner broke a run of silver medals to finally break through to win her first individual title – the cadet 5000m points race by a good margin.

Worner, along with Kyla Beveredge and Lauren Crawford, medalled in other races.

Zachary Tang, a former primary champion, won all four juvenile titles.

But, after going hard from the start of the 3000m, Tang got a fright from Nelson’s Cooper Hopkins, and was rewarded with a national record of 6:19.553, crushing the old record of 6.58.213.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury’s Mason Teague, 8, gets a yellow-card warning after a false start.

Of the other existing champions, the indomitable Oceania Purukamu won all four primary titles and collected three national records: 200m in 25.445sec (previous 26.499); 1000m 2:07.450 (2.07.730) and 1500m 3:07.557 (3.15.005).

Piper Hogenesch and Lilly Rae shared out the minor medals.

At the opposite end of the age spectrum, Shannell Wooding won all four masters titles and set two records – 200m in 22.634sec (24.129) and 500m 54.669sec (54.850).

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Zachary Tang, right, who won all four juvenile events, makes a strong start against Cooper Hopkins (Nelson).

Of the other winners, Derek Tan won the longest masters race on the banked track taking out the 5000m masters points race.

Gemma Thornley, after winning all eight titles in Palmerston North, won the 200m time trial and had to settle for second placings behind teammate Claudia Mattingley with Thornley and Layla Rae medalling in all four events.

Sebastian Oliveira was too good for the South Canterbury entries in the primary boys grade with Oakley and Phoenix Mattingley and Mason Teague sharing the placings.

Hutt Valley's Micky Zhang produced some big efforts to dominate the cadet boys with Brayden Teague, Callum Sandri and Tom Crawford having to settle for the minor money.

New Zealand junior women's reps at the recent world championships in Argentina, Erin Green (Blenheim) and Mikaelea Mcdonald (Nelson) were 1-2 in their grade, with South Canterbury's Emily Thompson putting up a good showing to get third in the points race and a strong showing in the open women's 10,000m elimination.

The men's open 10,000 elimination was won by Andrew Jones (Whanganui) from teammate Chase Morpeth, with Mark MacDonald (Christchurch). The best local was cadet Brayden Teague in eighth.

Boudine Brown placed in the senior women's and combined with Thompson and Wooding to win the women's 3000m relay.