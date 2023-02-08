Young Kiwis make ice hockey history in Bulgaria

South Cantabrians in the NZ under-18 women's ice hockey team at the world championships in Bulgaria were, from left, Jessica Ryall, Gracie Helmrich and Camryn Linton.

A trio of South Canterbury teenagers have played a part in a piece of New Zealand sporting history in Bulgaria.

Jessica Ryall, Gracie Helmrich and Camryn Linton are all members of the Mackenzie Ice Hockey Club (MIHC) and were members of the NZ team at the recent under-18 women’s world championships in Bulgaria.

New Zealand, competing in group B of division II, made history by recording the country's first ever women's under-18 world championships win beating hosts Bulgaria 4-2 in their third game.

New Zealand was making only its second appearance at the official International Ice Hockey Federation’s U18 world championship, having previously played regional tournaments such as the Challenge Cup of Asia, prior to 2020.

READ MORE:

* Trade Aid Timaru calls out for help to clean up beaches

* Curtain goes up on new season for Timaru Film Society, more members needed

* Water restrictions for Timaru, watering of lawns not permitted



Camryn, who attends Craighead Diocesan High School in Timaru, was NZ’s player of the match in the win and the team’s assistant captain.

Jessica, NZ’s player of the match in a 2-1 loss to Iceland, and Gracie both attend Mackenzie College in Fairlie.

The young Kiwis finished the tournament on a high with an 11-0 thumping of Estonia while there were other losses to eventual champions Kazakhstan 7-1 and Belgium 3-2.

Jamie Linton, of MIHC, said the win over Bulgaria was “such a great achievement for the club where all three are role models and proud Bull Thar players”.

“Playing Bulgaria in a prime-time match with a large and vocal home-nation crowd, they took on the very physical Bulgarian girls with passion and intensity.

“The game flowed both ways with chances and penalties for both nations. In such a tight game New Zealand held their nerve coming out on top with a thrilling victory.

“There was so much emotion from both nations as all the girls had given everything in the two-hour game.”

The team’s head coach, Michelle Cox, said the future of NZ women’s ice hockey was looking extremely bright.

“The players have worked incredibly hard for this result and I couldn’t be prouder of them for coming together in such a short period of time”.

Camryn was just 4 years old when she began playing ice hockey after watching her older brothers from the sideline.

“Gracie and Jess, like Camryn, have older brothers who pulled them into the sport and very supportive parents to help get them around the rinks to compete.”

The trio progressed through all the age groups as junior Tekapo Bull Thar players.

“From these competitions all the girls made national league teams,” Jaime Linton said.

“Jess and Camryn currently play for the Thunder franchise and Gracie with Southern Stampede.”

The NZ squad was: Breane Byck​ (Dunedin Penguins), Jessica Ryall (Dunedin), Indie Lewis (Canterbury), Lucy Boniface (Queenstown), Addison Hodge (Canterbury), Camryn Linton (Dunedin), Lucy Eccleton-Allen (Canterbury), Gracie Hellmrich (Queenstown), Manuella Sanches Pedrosa (Queenstown), Inge Kemp (Queenstown), Eden Greaves (Canterbury), Nerhys Gordon (Canterbury), Sabina Tunnicliffe (Auckland), Katya Blong (Ontario Hockey Academy), Zadia Paulse (Auckland), Aoife Orr (Queenstown), Caitlin Hollyer (Queenstown Rangers), Polly Bennetts (Queenstown) and Jessie Strain (Queenstown).