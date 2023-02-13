Black Sticks' Sam Lane still has plenty of goals lined up

Sam Lane fires off a shot against Australia in Auckland in May 2022.

Sam Lane is a man with goals on his mind – scoring them and achieving them.

Lane, 25, a striker, returned from India recently where the Black Sticks finished seventh in the World Cup and achieved an impressive victory over tournament hosts India.

He flew out to the Netherlands to continue his professional career last week, and will later join his Black Sticks teammates in their quest to qualify for the biggest test of all, the Olympic Games at Paris next year.

“The World Cup went pretty well, I scored some goals, and we had an amazing win over India,” he said.

“I’d have liked to have gone one step further and beaten Belgium, the reigning Olympic and World Cup champions at the time, but unfortunately we weren’t able to dethrone them.”

Lane scored against India, bronze medallists at the 2020 Olympic Games, which ended deadlocked 3-3 after regulation time. The Kiwis won the penalty shoot-out 5-4 then lost to Belgium 2-0.

In the final, Belgium was beaten by Germany 5-4.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Sam Lane, second left, celebrates scoring a goal against South Africa at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

First capped for New Zealand in 2016, Lane has now played 94 tests which included the 2020 Olympic Games where the Black Sticks finished ninth and Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (fifth).

“I’m keen to get back to the Olympics,” he said.

“But first we have to qualify, and if we do, I’ll be fighting for a spot for Paris.”

Lane’s journey has not been an easy one; knee injuries curtailed early aspirations, and he said his mother dying four years ago was a major setback.

However, his career was now reaching a new level with experience gained last year playing for Leuven in the Belgium top league where his team placed fifth, and he scored 16 goals.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Sam Lane is set to play in the highly competitive Dutch national league.

Now the Netherlands, widely considered to have the best national league competition in the world, beckons and he will turn out for HC Oranje-Rood in Eindhoven for the second half of their season, from March to the end of May.

“I feel I’m coming to my peak now, and I’m getting opportunities I never thought possible.”

Lane said his experience of cracking into the international scene after leaving school had been challenging even for those in the major cities where the sport was strong it could be difficult.

With this in mind he is keen to impart his knowledge to younger players looking to achieve their hockey dreams.

While visiting family in Temuka last week he ran several coaching clinics in Timaru.

“I gave them information I wish I had when I was 14, 15 and 16, like basic skills, strength and conditioning, pilates and rehab.”

He gave them a list of contacts, so they could access expert advice.

“Much of it would have to be done online through emails but in my presentation to them I said they would have to take responsibility; I’ve provided the access.”