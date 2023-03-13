Golds galore for South Canterbury secondary schools' rowers

Timaru Boys' High School rowing teams won 11 medals, including five golds, at the South Island Secondary Schools' Championships on Lake Ruataniwha.

South Canterbury rowers won nine titles at the South Island Secondary Schools Championships on Lake Ruataniwha near Twizel at the weekend.

An impressive Timaru Boys' High School (TBHS) team led the way, bagging five golds among an 11-medal haul to finish third overall in the most points' competition against the 44 other South Island schools.

The squad of 15 also picked up five silver medals and one bronze as 18 starts in A finals were secured.

The coaching team of Brian Smith (head coach), Jamie Harrison and Liam Parker, is looking to maintain the momentum in the lead up to the Maadi Cup New Zealand Secondary Schools Championships on Lake Karapiro, Cambridge, in two weeks’ time.

“We’re really fortunate to have the calibre of coaching staff that we do," TBHS team co-manager Kit Sidey said.

"They have the respect of the boys as well as the parents and school community for the work they put in. It enables us to punch above our weight and get results like these.”

Smith said, “it was the best ever medal haul for TBHS at this event”.

“The TBHS boys team, with only a small squad of 15 rowers, outperformed many larger schools, coming third just behind Rangi Ruru, and Wakatipu High School,” Smith said.

The region's other titles were split two each between Craighead Diocesan and Twizel High School. Craighead also added four silver and four bronze medals to finish the regatta with 10 medals, while Twizel added a silver to finish with three medals.

A grade medal winners were:

Craighead Diocesan High School

Gold: Girls' under-15 coxed quad sculls, I Crawford, K Caird, L Richardt, A Hollamby and L Caspritz; girls under-15 double sculls, I Crawford and K Caird.

Silver: Girls under-15 coxed octuple sculls, A Hurst, I Crawford, K Caird, L Richardt, A Hollamby, L Flynn, S Lawless, C Connolly and R Gordon; girls under-16 double sculls, A Talbot and L Grant.

Bronze: Girls under-16 coxed quad sculls, A Talbot, L Grant, E Caird, A Wall and T Westgarth; girls under-18 single sculls, E Talbot; girls under-18 novice coxed quad sculls, A Hurst, L Parry, L Richardt, A Hollamby and M Coupland; girls under-18 coxed quad sculls, N van den Bosch, E Talbot, P Butler-Baird, K Harrison and M Coupland.

Timaru Boys' High School

Gold: Boys under-16 coxed quad sculls, M Brown, B Allan, L Tomkins, P O'Sullivan and F Gollins; boys under-16 coxed four, B Allan, M Brown, L Tomkins, P O'Sullivan and F Gollins; boys' under-16 double sculls, B Allan and P O'Sullivan; boys' under-18 novice coxed quad sculls, J Bennett, L Tomkins, A Caldwell, T Bartlett and N Brown; boys' under-16 single sculls, B Allan.

Silver: Boys under-17 single sculls, J Bartlett; boys under-17 double sculls, J Bartlett and B Parker; boys' under-17 coxed four, B Allan, J Bartlett, B Parker, P O'Sullivan and F Gollins; boys' coxless pair oars, B Parker and M Brown; boys' under-16 single sculls, P O'Sullivan.

Bronze: Boys under-17 coxed quad sculls, M Brown, M Clayton, J Bartlett, B Parker and F Gollins.

Twizel High School

Gold: boys' under-18 novice double sculls, K Narruhn and R Henderson; girls' under-18 novice double sculls, K Thyne, S Mason.

Silver: girls' under-18 novice coxed quad sculls, K Thyne, S Mason, H Henderson, L Yates and P Staniford.