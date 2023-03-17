South Canterbury's Heartland rugby title defence begins in Waimate

South Canterbury will begin its quest for a Heartland Rugby Championship title three-peat against Horowhenua-Kapiti in Waimate.

The 2021 and 2022 champions, unbeaten for 21 Heartland matches, will again play around the region with Fraser Park in Timaru still undergoing an $8.1m redevelopment into a multi-sport facility.

Home games are so far tagged to Waimate, Fairlie and Geraldine but two South Canterbury games - against Thames Valley and Poverty Bay - are yet to have venues confirmed in the draw that was announced on Friday.

The green and blacks also have their round seven game against Mid-Canterbury pencilled in for Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury's Ranfurly Shield challenge just days after crucial club games

* Earthworks to begin on $8.3m Fraser Park redevelopment

* Nigel Walsh back for a shot at three-straight Heartland rugby championships



The three teams South Canterbury misses in the round-robin phase are East Coast, Whanganui and Wairarapa-Bush.

The opening round is August 12, three and a half weeks after South Canterbury is due to challenge Wellington for the Ranfurly Shield.

Wellington's neighbours Horowhenua-Kapiti has the first shield challenge while South Canterbury automatically earned its challenge after winning the Heartland Championship again.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury co-captains, Cam Russell, left, and Nick Strachan hold the Meads Cup aloft after beating Whanganui 47-36 in the 2022 final at Pleasant Point.

South Canterbury's Heartland draw is: