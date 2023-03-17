South Canterbury's Heartland rugby title defence begins in Waimate
South Canterbury will begin its quest for a Heartland Rugby Championship title three-peat against Horowhenua-Kapiti in Waimate.
The 2021 and 2022 champions, unbeaten for 21 Heartland matches, will again play around the region with Fraser Park in Timaru still undergoing an $8.1m redevelopment into a multi-sport facility.
Home games are so far tagged to Waimate, Fairlie and Geraldine but two South Canterbury games - against Thames Valley and Poverty Bay - are yet to have venues confirmed in the draw that was announced on Friday.
The green and blacks also have their round seven game against Mid-Canterbury pencilled in for Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.
The three teams South Canterbury misses in the round-robin phase are East Coast, Whanganui and Wairarapa-Bush.
The opening round is August 12, three and a half weeks after South Canterbury is due to challenge Wellington for the Ranfurly Shield.
Wellington's neighbours Horowhenua-Kapiti has the first shield challenge while South Canterbury automatically earned its challenge after winning the Heartland Championship again.
South Canterbury's Heartland draw is:
- August 12, v Horowhenua Kapiti, 2.30pm, Manchester Park, Waimate.
- August 19, v King Country, 2.30pm, Owen Delaney Park, Taupo.
- August 26, v Buller, 2pm, Raukapuka Reserve, Geraldine.
- September 2, v North Otago, 2.30pm, Whitestone Contracting Stadium, Ōamaru.
- September 9, v West Coast, 2.30pm, Strathconan Park, Fairlie.
- September 16, v Thames Valley, time and venue yet to be confirmed.
- September 23, v Mid-Canterbury, 2.05pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch.
- September 30, v Poverty Bay, 1pm, venue to be confirmed.
- October 7, Lochore and Meads cups semifinals
- October 14-15, Lochore and Meads cups finals