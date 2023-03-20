Ground work starts on $8.3m Fraser Park redevelopment

An aerial view of Fraser Park showing the work on excavating the northern embankment, left, to make way for a 2038m² building with changing rooms, lounge bar, corporate box, meeting rooms and seating for 288 spectators

Physical work is under way on the $8.3 million redevelopment of Fraser Park and it could be in use by early February.

Project redevelopment manager Phillipa Guerin says “we are absolutely thrilled to make a start on the physical work”.

“It has been a long process to get where we are with Rooneys on site.”

Guerin said what the public can see at the site at the moment is the civil works readying the site for construction.

READ MORE:

* Southern Trust Events Centre designated as earthquake prone

* South Canterbury rejoices in historic rugby win at Alpine Energy Stadium



“There two light towers that need to be shifted and there is digging out of the northern embankment where the new clubrooms are going.

“All going well, the project should be finished by the end of the year, although the weather will have to be kind,” Guerin said.

“The new hybrid turf is due to be laid in October.

“I think it would be open for use by early February as a multi-use sports facility for football, rugby, league, cricket, softball.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A ground level view of progress on the redevelopment of Fraser Park.

The trust is still seeking $200,000 to complete the fundraising, which would enable it to do everything on its list.

The revamp of the ground that would turn it into a multi-purpose stadium was first announced in August 2018 with a $3.6m price tag. That upgrade was to include a sand-based multipurpose two fields with new lights, a two-story complex building to include new offices, unisex changing facilities, cafe lounge, gym and professional rooms for physiotherapists.

Since then the plan has undergone changes and costs have risen through the effects of Covid and other issues, hitting $7.8m in July 2021. Included among the changes are the new 2038m² (1800m² in 2021) multipurpose two-level structure on Church St featuring eight changing rooms on the ground floor and offices and a lounge bar, a corporate box/meeting rooms and a leasable space above that with bleacher seating out front.

The redevelopment means that club grounds will again host all rugby for another season, including the Heartland championship which South Canterbury has won for the past two years.