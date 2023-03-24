School's redeveloped sports field to host first football match

TBHS’s football First XI captain, Kowin Hancock, 17, left, and Northern Hearts premier team vice captain, Isaiah Nelson, with the South Canterbury Football Memorial Trophy which will be decided on the school’s new Windsor Field football pitch on Sunday.

A memorial match honouring people who have contributed to South Canterbury football will open Timaru Boys' High School's redeveloped pitch on Sunday.

The match, between the school’s First XI and the Northern Hearts club’s premier team, will be the first match on new-look ground with the football pitch area being unveiled as Windsor Field in honour of a former teacher, Fred Windsor.

Dave Thorpe, the TBHS rector, said Windsor was a long-standing teacher for 30 years or more who contributed a great deal to the school.

“He was head of history and a football coach and for years coached the First XI.”

Thorpe said Windsor had passed away during the pandemic and Sunday’s match was a way to commemorate his contributions along with others who have contributed to South Canterbury football.

The winner of the match would be the holder of the South Canterbury Football Memorial Trophy which was played for "in honour of all who have served football in South Canterbury".

Money raised from the match would be donated to Hospice South Canterbury.

Windsor Field was part of the school’s Rectory Field sports arena with the other side being used for cricket during summer.

Thorpe said the redevelopment meant the school now had a “beautiful flat, well-drained Rectory Field” with the contract awarded to TIC Contracting in March 2022. The work included removing the existing turf cover, cultivation, importing topsoil, levelling, installation of drainage and irrigation systems, turfgrass cultivation and cricket block construction.

Thorpe said the field meant the First XI could now play games at home instead of Sir Basil Arthur Park.

“We now have a quality home field right in the heart of the school and I think it will mean more people will come and watch.”

The ground would be officially opened at 2.20pm on Sunday with Windsor’s widow cutting the ribbon before the match kicked off at 2.30pm.