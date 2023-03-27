TBHS make winning start on new home football pitch

Sue Windsor, assisted by TBHS rector Dave Thorpe, cuts the ribbon to officially open the school’s new football field named after her late husband, Fred Windsor.

An Anthony Hancock goal gave the Timaru Boys' High School First XI the perfect start to playing on their newly opened football pitch.

Hancock’s first half strike set up the 1-0 win over Northern Hearts’ Southern League travelling squad and ensured TBHS has their name on the South Canterbury Football Memorial Trophy for the second straight year.

The match was the first played on Windsor Field at the school which is named after Fred Windsor, a long-standing teacher and a football coach, including the First XI for many years.

Fred Windsor passed away during the pandemic and his wife, Sue, cut the ribbon opening the ground and added a few words about her husband’s love of TBHS and football, the school’s rector Dave Thorpe said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff TBHS’s Sam Power and Tyler Cunningham (Northern Hearts) battle for possession in their match for the South Canterbury Football Memorial Trophy that was played on the school’s newly opened Windsor Field.

“It was a great day and Northern Hearts really entered into the event,” Thorpe said.

“The new ground made for fast and flag football, which I think suits the style of play from TBHS.”

A TBHS team spokesman, Ross Dawbin, said it was only some brilliant goalkeeping at both ends that kept the score down.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff TBHS’s Olly Evans, left, and Tyler Cunningham (Northern Hearts) battle for possession in the match for the South Canterbury Football Memorial Trophy on the newly-opened Windsor Field at TBHS.

“For us to get up and beat that Northern Hearts squad was pretty good.

“Six of the squad were making their First XI senior debuts and hopefully that means we can carry on the win a few more trophies this year.

Dawbin said Windsor Field stood up well and was a “very impressive pitch”.