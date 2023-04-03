Waimate scores big comeback win over Celtic in South Canterbury senior rugby

Waimate’s Ricky Tuimoala burst clear on a run towards scoring against Celtic in South Canterbury senior club rugby on Saturday.

Waimate gained some revenge for the 2022 grand final loss to Celtic in South Canterbury senior club rugby with a storming 45-38 comeback win over the champs in Timaru on Saturday.

Waimate, after racing to a 12-0 lead early on, trailed 21-12 at halftime and then 28-12 soon after the restart. But, in a storming patch in the second half, they scored four unanswered tries to take a 38-28 lead at the Celtic ground.

Celtic closed to 38-33 with a try but Waimate sealed the win with its fifth five-pointer of the half, and seventh of the match, before Celtic snatched a late try on fulltime to close the final to gap seven.

The result capped a milestone day for Waimate's Theo Davidson who appear in his 150th match and led the side onto the field.

READ MORE:

* Waimate's Theo Davidson top scorer in South Canterbury senior club rugby competition

* Top of table clash looms in South Canterbury senior club rugby

* Kali Latu, 41, plays his 200th rugby game for Celtic seniors



In other opening round matches, Temuka held out Harlequins 22-20 and Mackenzie beat Pleasant Point 25-15 with Old Boys-Geraldine having the bye.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate’s Ben Dyson wrong foots the Celtic defenders as he makes a run.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate’s Clarence Moli has Celtic defence stretched as he makes a run on Saturday.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Celtic’s Marika Parker looks for support after making a break against Waimate.