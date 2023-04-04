Timaru hand cyclist Jono Nelson wins Oceania title

Hand cyclist Jono Nelson has won his first international race in nearly four years. (File photo)

Timaru handcyclist Jono Nelson is the Oceania champion after one of his hardest ever races on the course near Brisbane on Saturday.

“We did the same course as the able-bodied riders,” Nelson said with his winning time being 1 hour 24 minutes 26 seconds for the 27km course at an average speed of 19.83kph.

Saturday's gold medal win goes alongside his silver medal in time trial in the men's hand cycle 4 category of the Oceania Road Cycling Championships on Thursday.

“I have been training six days a week in preparation for this,” Nelson said.

“This is also the first international race I've had since 2019, so it was good to be back racing overseas again.

“It was one of the hardest races I've ever done. It was it was only 27km but it had close to 500m of elevation and the humidity of Brisbane made it very difficult.”

Nelson said he was the only competitor in his classification as the other chose not to enter the road race.

The other South Cantabrian at the championships, 16-year-old Noah Hollamby, finished 30th in the under-19 road race on Saturday. Noah, who won bronze in his grade's time trial on Thursday, was 3 minutes 17 seconds behind the winner with the top nine placings going to Australians.