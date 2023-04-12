South Canterbury club saves NZ age group road cycling champs

Cycling South Canterbury is hosting the 2023 Age Group Road Nationals on courses near St Andrews in the Waimate District.

A determination to save the New Zealand Age Group Road Cycling Championships from possible oblivion can be put down to the strength of the sport in South Canterbury.

The three-day championships, which include the Para Cycling Championships, had faced being culled in October 2022 as Cycling NZ announced it would not be running a number of national events, including the age group event.

Amy Hollamby, the event manager and Cycling South Canterbury's vice-president, said Cycling NZ cited a shortfall in funding, sponsors and resources to run the event.

"The thoughts running through my head were if the nationals are not held this year we will never get them back.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Cycling South Canterbury cyclists line up for a group training ride on Saturday ahead of the NZ Age Group Road Championships being held at St Andrews on April 14-16.

When South Canterbury was confirmed as hosts in November 2022, Cycling NZ said the championship’s organisation had been previously managed by Cycling NZ Events, but post Covid, this division had been scaled back to meet the reduced operating budgets and staffing reductions. Cycling NZ said CSC was hosting the event for its road, track and cyclocross member organisation wing.

Hollamby said she immediately got on the phone to Darren Cuthbertson [CSC president] “to suggest our club run the event, we crunched some numbers and decided to run with it”.

"We have an incredibly strong and well-organised committee and our wider club members are never shy to volunteer to help us run these events.

"It's a huge effort, we are all volunteers, organising a very large event in our spare time."

The club has about 50 starters racing but just as importantly there are another 50 members marshalling and volunteering each day which Hollamby said "is a massive effort and really shows the strength and depth of our club".

The behind-the-scenes work means 350 riders from Auckland to Invercargill have championship racing in both individual time trials and road racing with the 38 events on Friday to Sunday starting and finishing in the St Andrews township about 18km south of Timaru.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Noah Hollamby, Craig Domigan and Jaxson Whyte lead a training ride on the New Zealand Age Group Road Championships course on Saturday.

Of the entries, there are 180 in the time trials and 330 for the road races. Entries are down on when the club hosted the championships at Pleasant Point in 2019 but Hollamby said "that follows a trend of cycling events nationally over the past couple of years".

"We are very happy with the number of entries. We were hoping to get 250-290 riders so 350 has well and truly exceeded our expectations."

Hollamby said the club had chosen a completely different course, mainly due to traffic management requirements, than that used in 2019.

"The 2019 course was partly on State Highway 8 which requires a lot of traffic management and marshalls.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Cyclists on a training ride on Saturday before the 2023 NZ Age Group Road Championships to be held at St Andrews from April 14-16.

"The course might not seem too bad to drive, or on paper, but it is a course that doesn't suit any particular type of rider. It is a mix of punchy climbs, long flat roads and any wind on the day will make it even harder as it is very exposed."

Club stalwart, Craig Domigan, who will be one of the favourites in the masters 45-49 category, said it was a "strong riders course" and had never been raced on in the past at either club or national level.

"It’s a great course, very exposed if there is any wind, hard with some rolling climbs, but the Cairds Rd climb will probably be a defining part on the course each lap," Domigan said.

"We have held about six group training rides on the course for all riders to attend and have had riders from Christchurch to Dunedin showing up regularly along with many locals.

"All riders seem to be saying the same thing about the course, hard and fast."

Domigan predicted podium places are possible for a number of CSC riders.

"Noah Hollamby, Conor​ Toomey​, Glenn Gould, Olivia Ewing, Kyra Marett​, Richard Smallridge, Sophie Best, Zoe Spillane​ and James Wilson are just a few who should be prominent."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Craig Domigan wins the Twizel to Timaru Cycling Classic in September 2022.

Domigan's own form has been impressive, winning his age group at the recent Canterbury road champs and taking out the B grade general classification in the Fight for Yellow tour in Invercargill a fortnight ago. They follow his win in September in the Twizel to Timaru Classic, nine months after a serious track racing crash.

Hollamby said the St Andrews and Southburn communities have been hugely supportive.

"We held a race a month ago on part of the course and donated 50% of our entry fees which was $1030 to the Southburn Hall to go towards the hall re-roofing fund as a way of saying thanks to the Southburn community."

Cycling NZ have been approached for comment.