NZ grass karting title ices young Timaru racer's successful season

Corban Sprague holds his New Zealand grass karting trophy aloft as he sits in his title-winning machine which is in front of his South Island 2K Cup drive in which he finished second overall.

A teenage Timaru motor-racer has capped a successful season with a New Zealand grass karting title in south Otago.

Corban Sprague is "super happy" to have won the 1NZ number in the junior standard Lifan class at Milton on Sunday.

The 16-year-old says he "wanted to win" after finishing second in 2022, and he reeled off three wins, a second, a third and a fourth in the six races with Tommi Henry second and Chris Lowrey third.

"I definitely didn't want to go down there and finish second again," Corban said.

The title-winning result came a week after he had finished second in the South Island 2K Cup series.

"That wraps up a really good season in an awesome way ... if anything, I've achieved more than I wanted to this season ... it is far and away higher than we were expecting.

"The aim of the season was to learn as much as possible in the car and thinking a top 10 finish in my first full car championship would be a good result but to come away with second overall in the championship, I am very happy.

"I was happy to come away with multiple podiums and a couple of race wins, as well as some consistent top five qualifyings."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Corban Sprague, 16, in the machine which took him to a New Zealand grass karting title in Milton over Easter.

With the racing season wrapped up, his attention now turns to the North Island Motul Honda Cup series for which he has been awarded a scholarship by his sponsor 24 Red Racing to assist with the cost of competing.

"It will be seven or eight weekends away through the racing and testing.

"It is all a bit of an unknown to be fair. I don't really know how the car will go up there."

While he would like to have a go in a single-seater, his overall goal is to continue racing "tin tops" with an eye on V8 Supercars.

"I love it... every second I'm in the car brings a bigger smile on my face."