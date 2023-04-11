South Canterbury skating trio fill podium at Oceania Championships

Grace Worner (left) and Kyla Beveridge (right), pictured during the 2022 Oceania Speed Championships in Timaru, were two of the three South Canterbury skaters that filled the podium in the 5000m elimination at the 2023 event in Brisbane.

A podium filled with only South Canterbury skaters was a highlight for the region at the Oceania Championships in Brisbane over Easter.

After a first day washout due to bad weather it was the South Canterbury trio of Geraldine’s Grace Worner, Kyla Beveridge and Cave’s Lauren Crawford who took gold, silver and bronze in the 5000m elimination cadet event respectively.

It was a pleasing outcome for South Canterbury coach Keaton Swindells who was in Brisbane as an assistant NZ coach.

Kyla Beveridge had earlier won the 100m and shared the overall cadet trophy with Worner. Beveridge also scored a second in the 5000m points and then combined with Worner and Gabby Valentine (Wanganui) to win the relay.

Worner also won gold in the 5000 points plus bronze in the 21km half-marathon. Crawford and Georgia Kortright collected silver and bronze relay medals respectively.

Callum Sandri was the only cadet boy to win an individual medal, a silver in the 100m. Tom Crawford just missed a placing when fourth while first time cadet Brayden Teague was fifth and first Kiwi in both the 5000m and 21km half-marathon.

Sandri and Teague won silver in the cadet boys relay with Micky Zhang (Hutt Valley).

Emily Thompson (Waimate) showed out in a strong junior field against skaters attending world championships and 16 top Australian and NZ females, with bronze in the three long events the 10,000m points, 15,000m elimination and 42km marathon.

Thompson combined with Erin Green (Blenheim) and Mikaela MacDonald (Nelson) to win the junior girls relay gold and Samantha Clarke and Karl Boles De Boer won bronzes in junior girls and boys' relays respectively.