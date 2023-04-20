Gold and silver for Timaru bowler in NZ Oceania Challenge under-26 team

Tom Taiaroa is bringing home gold and silver from the Oceania Bowls Challenge against eight other Pacific countries.

Gold and silver medals are a bonus for South Canterbury bowler Tom Taiaroa in his New Zealand debut at the inaugural Oceania Challenge in Auckland.

The four-day tournament, which finished on Sunday, was a World Bowls event with Taiaroa in the under 26-year-old side, winning gold in the fours and a silver in the triples at the Blockhouse Bay Bowling Club.

"It was really cool," the 24-year-old told The Timaru Herald.

"It was cool just to get the chance to play for New Zealand – The medals were a bonus."

The tournament included teams from Tonga, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Norfolk Island, Niue, Fiji, Cook Islands, Tokelau and the New Zealand under-26 team (both men and women), and an Aotearoa Māori contingent with games played across singles and fours, and triples and pairs.

Taiaroa played with David Motu, Seamus Curtin and Finbar McGuigan (skip) in the fours, and after reaching the final, by being the top team in their section, they beat Cook Islands 24-9. In the triples final, Taiaroa lined up with Taylor Horn and Motu, but they were beaten 15-11 by Aotearoa Māori.

YOU TUBE/SUPPLIED South Canterbury's Tom Taiaroa delivers a shot for the New Zealand under-26 men's fours team in the final against the Cook Islands at the Oceania Challenge in Auckland.

New Zealand finished the tournament with three golds (men's fours and pairs and women's pairs), two silver (men's and women's triples) and bronze (men's singles).

Taiaroa said he was nervous the day before the tournament started but once play started he was able to settle down.

"I'm happy with the way everything went... they were a good group to play with. A lot I have grown up playing with over the past 10 years or so.

"I'm pretty happy with that on debut for New Zealand. I couldn't really ask for much more.”

BOWLS NZ/Supplied The New Zealand under-26 men's and women's bowls team at the end of the 2023 Oceania Challenge tournament in Auckland.

Taiaroa would be off to the Australian Open in June, playing the singles and the pairs with Hayden Takarua from Auckland and then a couple of months break before the new season started.

His long term goal is the open New Zealand team and said good results at big tournaments like the nationals were needed for that.

Tournament director and Bowls Auckland chief executive Dean Bartlett hoped the event could establish itself as a regular showpiece on the calendar and become an annual fixture on the World Bowls stage.

It was hoped the tournament could fill the gap of bowls not being included in the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, or the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau which were multi-sport events and did not have bowling greens.