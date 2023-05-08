Hayden Paddon leads in European Rally Championship after second placing

Hayden Paddon and John Kennard on their way to second place in the Rally Islas Canarias, second round of the FIA European Rally Championship.

A second placing in the Canary Islands has been enough for Hayden Paddon and John Kennard to retain their lead in the 2023 FIA European Rally Championship (ERC) after two rounds.

Paddon and Kennard were second at the Rally Islas Canarias at the weekend before flying back to New Zealand for the International Rally of Whangarei starting on Friday.

After that they head back to Europe meaning Paddon will miss his home round of the New Zealand Rally Championship in Timaru on June 17 as the Kiwis race in Latvia.

The second round of the ERC, off the coast of northern Africa, was not originally on Paddon’s schedule but a decision was made to try and earn points at the earlier rounds of the eight-round championship where drivers count their best seven scores from a possible eight.

Supplied Hayden Paddon, right, and John Kennard on the podium after finishing second in the Rally Islas Canarias, second round of the FIA European Rally Championship.

The pair were happy with how their first attempt at the all-tarmac event went in their Hyundai i20 N Rally 2 car and they finished second behind Frenchman Yoann Bonato.

“To come away with second was more than we expected, and it couldn’t have gone much better,” Paddon said.

“If you’d said before the weekend that we’d come away with a podium finish, we’d have definitely taken that with both hands. It’s perfect for our championship and allowed us to build a small lead now which is a good way to start the season.”

Paddon now has 58 points to Bonato’s 47 points.

“Now John and I look forward to seeing BRC in Poland in just two weeks following our swift trip back to New Zealand for Rally Whangarei.”

Thinking about the second round of the 2023 NZRC, Paddon says he always looks forward to this rally which he’s contested more than 10 times.

Supplied Fans line up to watch Paddon and Kennard whip their Hyundai i20 N Rally 2 around a corner on the Rally Islas Canarias.

“Whangarei always has some of the best stages in New Zealand, they’re really cambered and flowing like no other. I think we can expect our New Zealand-based Hyundai i20 N Rally 2 car to perform better on those stages compared to Otago, and hopefully everything we learned about the car in Otago and continued to develop since will help us to extract further performance gains.”

Paddon says the aim is to secure maximum NZRC points Whangarei.

“We’re missing the following NZRC round in Timaru on June 17 as John and I will be in Latvia, so we need all the NZRC points we can from the first two rounds.

"With a lot of special stages in Whangarei similar to the 2021 and 2022 events, we have good reference info from the Hyundai AP4 car and data that we can use to continue developing and improving.”

The Whangarei event comprises 18 special stages over 260km and also counts as a round of the 2023 FIA Asia Pacific Rally championship, an eight-round series which also visits India, China and Japan with a finale in Indonesia.