Bikes zoom through Centenial Park for Chocolate Fish Race

The chance to win some chocolate fish attracted 25 children and 15 adults to Timaru’s Centennial Park on Sunday.

The South Canterbury Mountain Bike Club’s racing covers a short 3-4km loop with riders seeing how many loops they can complete in an hour. Every rider that completes a loop gets a chocolate fish.

“It’s quite a social event, it’s not overly competitive,'’ according to club president Steve Kroening.

Kroening said the races gives “parents an event to get kids out of the house and off devices, out and about.”

“It’s all about getting kids active, and over time getting kids more confident on a bike.

There are three races, one for adults and two for children, an easy race and a slightly harder one, so they can accommodate you “whether you’re a three-year-old on the balance bike or a 12 or 13-year-old who’s looking for a bit of a challenge”.

“The idea is people will start off on the easy loop and once they get their confidence up and maybe get a few more skills then they’ll graduate onto the harder loop.

“It’s all about building fitness, building confidence, and getting them biking.”

Kroening said typically between 20-50 kids and 10-20 adults turn up, while the highest turnout they’ve had was 85 kids, “which makes things fairly hectic”.

The club changes the course every time, and while it’s usually in Centennial Park, they also head inland to the hills above Waimate, the Orari River near Geraldine, and Raincliff Forrest when there aren’t logging operations going on.

Kroening said the club is always encouraging people to come and give it a go.

The time and location of the next Chocolate Fish race will be announced on the club’s social media page.