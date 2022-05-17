Big rugby win for Timaru Boys' High School

Timaru Boys’ High School’s First XV players celebrate after snatching the Trust Bank Cup from Nelson College in secondary schools’ rugby.

Timaru Boys’ High School’s First XV have won secondary schools’ rugby’s Trust Bank Cup, a South Island-wide challenge trophy, for the first time in 15 years.

The team’s co-coach, Kent Adams said Tuesday’s 25-22 win over Nelson College in Timaru was even more special because the captain and four senior players were injured, meaning it was a “new, young team out on the field”.

“It wasn’t easy for them, they had to fight for it, but they played hard,” Adams said.

“It was good for them to experience this, so they know how good they are.”

Teacher in charge, Edward Patterson described the win as, “a bit of an upset, but we’ll take it.”

“It was a heroic moment, something for the history books,” Patterson said.

TBHS trailed 10-0 after just five minutes and was still behind at half-time. With 10 minutes remaining TBHS were in the lead and for the remainder of the game, “they defended and defended, and they did not give up,” Patterson said.

Patterson said, The Trust Bank Cup can move around the South Island during inter-school competition, depending on which team wins.

“The holder defends the cup every time they play a stand-alone school, home or away.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Nelson College co-captain Dane Leppien hands over the cup to Timaru Boys’ High School captain Ben Goldingham

Patterson said their last win against Nelson was in 2020, but neither team was in possession of the cup at this time.

Tuesday’s match was TBHS’s first win in the Miles Toyota Championship for secondary schools in the Crusaders region in which Nelson College are the defending champions. TBHS’s other results in the championship have been 59-19 and 16-15 losses to Christchurch Boys’ High and Shirley Boys’ High respectively.

TBHS’s first defence of The Trust Bank Cup is against Waimea Combined in Nelson on May 28.